IBM, Netflix, Dogecoin, Tesla, Weed Day - 5 Things You Must Know

Stock futures fluctuate as investors look to earnings for signs of a post-pandemic recovery; IBM's revenue beats gets a boost from the cloud; Netflix reports earnings; Dogecoin continues its surge.

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, April 20:

1. -- Stock Futures Fluctuate as Wall Street Weighs Earnings

Stock futures fluctuated Tuesday as investors looked to corporate earnings for indications on the strength of the post-pandemic recovery.

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report traded higher after the computer giant posted its biggest revenue increase in 11 quarters.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19 points, S&P 500 futures rose 2 points and Nasdaq futures gained 22 points.

Stocks declined Monday and the Dow and S&P 500 came off record highs as investors turned their attention to a busy week for earnings. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.98%.

Eighty-one of the 500 members in the S&P 500 index are expected to report earnings this week. According to FactSet, Wall Street expects an increase in earnings of more than 24% for companies in the broad market index.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose early Tuesday to 1.626%.

2.-- IBM's Revenue Rise Gets Boost From Cloud Business

IBM was rising nearly 3% in premarket trading Tuesday after posting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and revenue and reiterating that it expects an increase in 2021 revenue.

Revenue of $17.7 billion rose 1% from a year earlier and topped analysts' forecasts of $17.3 billion. Total cloud revenue in the quarter jumped 21% to $6.5 billion, while sales at IBM's cloud and cognitive software unit rose nearly 4% to $5.4 billion.

"Strong performance this quarter in cloud, driven by increasing client adoption of our hybrid cloud platform, and growth in software and consulting enabled us to get off to a solid start for the year," said CEO Arvind Krishna. “While we have more work to do, we are confident we can achieve full-year revenue growth and meet our adjusted free cash flow target in 2021."

IBM said it expects adjusted free cash flow for the year of between $11 billion and $12 billion.

Krishna, who assumed the top job at IBM last April, has been pursuing efforts to streamline the company’s operations with a focus on cloud-based computing.

The stock gained 2.91% to $137 in premarket trading.

3. -- Tuesday's Calendar: Netflix and Johnson & Johnson Earnings

Earnings reports are expected Tuesday from Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report, Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report, Abbott Labs (ABT) - Get Report, Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Report, Travelers Cos. (TRV) - Get Report, CSX (CSX) - Get Report and Philip Morris International (PM) - Get Report.

These Are Netflix's Must-Know Levels Ahead of Earnings

Abbott Labs is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

The U.S. economic calendar is light this week until Thursday.

4. -- Dogecoin Surges on April 20 or 'Doge Day'

Dogecoin, the meme-based digital currency with a dog as its logo, was rising more than 10% higher early Tuesday to more than 41 cents and its market cap has pushed past $53 billion.

The hashtag #DogeDay has been trending on Twitter as fans looked to boost its price ahead of "Weed Day" or 4/20 (April 20). Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report Elon Musk has been one fan pushing for a Dogecoin record high on Tuesday.

Musk has called Dogecoin "the people's crypto." It rose more than 500% last week.

Ahead of 4/20, the marijuana high holiday, shares of the benchmark ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) - Get Report were rising 2.91% to $21.60.

Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: 420 Holiday Brings Focus to Sector

5. -- Elon Musk Says Autopilot Wasn't Enabled in Fatal Tesla Crash

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report edged slightly higher Monday after CEO Elon Musk said company checks showed a car involved in a fatal crash over the weekend in Texas didn't have the Autopilot driver assistance system enabled.

Musk tweeted Monday afternoon that "Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled & this car did not purchase FSD."

Transport officials have begun probing the deadly weekend crash involving a Tesla Model S that reports said occurred while there was no driver at the wheel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation follows multiple media reports that suggested the weekend incident in involving a Model S sedan, which took the lives of two passengers following a fiery crash outside of Houston, occurred while the car was operating under autopilot.

"We are actively engaged with local law enforcement and Tesla to learn more about the details of the crash and will take appropriate steps when we have more information," the agency said.

Tesla shares rose 0.4% to $717.50 in premarket trading Tuesday. The stock tumbled 3.4% on Monday.

Jim Cramer Says Tesla Is Bellwether - Monday's Decline Worries Him