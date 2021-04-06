Dow Rally, Credit Suisse, Bitcoin, Baylor: 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

Stock futures dip, a day after equities rallied to all-time highs; Credit Suisse will record a $4.7 billion charge from the implosion of hedge fund Archegos; the market value of the cryptocurrency market tops $2 trillion for the first time.

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, April 6:

1. -- Stock Futures Trade Lower After Record Rally

Stock futures pointed to a lower open for Wall Street Tuesday, a day after equities rallied to all-time highs on optimism over an economic rebound in the U.S.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37 points, S&P 500 futures slipped 7 points and futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 29 points.

The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at records on Monday after U.S. employers added the most workers to payrolls in seven months and other data offered evidence that the economy was improving. An accelerated vaccine rollout and a gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions have boosted the economic outlook.

“The jobs report underscored the rebound in the labor market,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “The only thing that can stymie this rebound, this recovery, will be that COVID-19 launches another wave.”

The Nasdaq jumped 1.67% on Monday after tech giants Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report closed at record highs.

Jim Cramer: Stay Long Facebook

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped Tuesday at 1.704%.

Oil prices in the U.S. rebounded 2.3% to $60 a barrel after slumping sharply on Monday after OPEC+ leaders decided to gradually boost crude production from May through July.

Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

2. -- Credit Suisse to Record $4.7 Billion Charge From Archegos Implosion

Credit Suisse (CS) - Get Report said it would record a charge of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) from the implosion of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

The Swiss banking giant said the charge would lead to a first-quarter pretax loss of about 900 million francs.

The bank said it would cut it dividend and suspend stock buybacks to protect its capital.

Credit Suisse also announced investment bank chief Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner would be stepping down.

The company last week warned that it faced potentially “significant” losses from its exposure to the massive unwinding of leveraged equity bets by Archegos Capital.

Credit Suisse reportedly sold $2.3 billion worth of stocks tied to Archegos earlier this week.

Archegos, Wall Street and What Jim Cramer Thinks Comes Next

3. -- Cryptocurrency Market Value Rises to More Than $2 Trillion

The value of the cryptocurrency market rose to more than $2 trillion for the first time on Monday, and has doubled in about two months.

Bitcoin alone is worth more than $1 trillion, according to GoinGecko. The market cap of the world's largest cryptocurrency was at $1.095 trillion early Tuesday. The price of bitcoin dipped slightly Tuesday to $58,581 - it hit a record high of $61,000 last month.

Analysts remain divided as to whether bitcoin is a fad or an asset whose time has come. If it becomes integrated widely enough into the infrastructure of major investment firms, it can become a fixture of the financial system, regardless of its merits.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust - the world’s largest institutional holder of the cryptocurrency- said Monday it was "100% committed" to converting the trust to an exchange-traded fund.

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report said last week it was on the brink of offering investment options for bitcoin and other digital assets to its private wealth management clients.

Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, will make its trading debut through a direct listing on the Nasdaq on April 14.

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Coinbase, Ethereum, Bitcoin Mining

4. -- Tuesday's Calendar: JOLTS Survey, Paychex Earnings

The U.S. economic calendar for Tuesday includes the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for February at 10 a.m. ET.

Earnings reports are expected Tuesday from Paychex (PAYX) - Get Report, Greenbrier Cos. (GBX) - Get Report and Lindsay (LNN) - Get Report.

5. -- Baylor Routs Gonzaga for First NCAA Title

Baylor won its first NCAA men's basketball championship 86–70 on Monday, ending Gonzaga's bid to be the first undefeated champion since 1976.

Baylor was led by junior Jared Butler with 22 points on an efficient 4-for-9 shooting from the three-point line. Senior MaCio Teague scored 19 points.

Baylor Turns Expected Classic Into a Beatdown to Spoil Gonzaga's Chance at Perfection