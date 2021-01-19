Goldman Sachs, Janet Yellen, Tesla, Lumentum, Netflix - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury secretary, will tell lawmakers they must 'act big' to lift the U.S. economy out of recession; Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Netflix report earnings; Tesla begins deliveries of its first Shanghai-made Model Y crossovers in China.

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, Jan. 19:

1. -- Stock Futures Trade Higher Ahead of Yellen Testimony

Stock futures were higher Tuesday as Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury secretary, prepared to tell Congress that lawmakers must do more to lift the U.S. economy out of the recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154 points, S&P 500 futures were up 24 points and Nasdaq futures gained 121 points.

Yellen, who served as chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018, will tell the Senate Finance Committee that Congress must "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package with borrowing costs so low.

Yellen's confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

“Economists don’t always agree, but I think there is a consensus now: Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now -and long-term scarring of the economy later,” Yellen will say Tuesday, according to her prepared remarks. “Over the next few months, we are going to need more aid to distribute the vaccine; to reopen schools; to help states keep firefighters and teachers on the job.”

Biden last week unveiled a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that includes $1,400 direct stimulus payments, extended and enhanced jobless benefits, a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September, and funds for vaccine deployment.

2. -- Tuesday's Economic Calendar: Goldman Sachs and Netflix Earnings

Earnings reports are expected Tuesday from Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report, J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) - Get Report, Halliburton (HAL) - Get Report, Charles Schwab (SCHW) - Get Report, Interactive Brokers (IBKR) - Get Report, State Street (STT) - Get Report and Comerica (CMA) - Get Report.

Later in the week reports will be issued by UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report, Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report, Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report, United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, Intel (INTC) - Get Report and International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report.

The economic calendar in the U.S. Tuesday is light. Jobless Claims, Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales will be released later in the week.

3. -- Lumentum Reportedly in Advanced Talks to Buy Coherent

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) - Get Report is in advanced talks to buy laser maker Coherent (COHR) - Get Report, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A cash-and-stock could be announced this week. Exact terms couldn’t be learned, according to the Journal. Coherent had a market value of $3.7 billion as of Friday’s stock market close, while Lumentum’s market cap was $8 billion.

Coherent makes lasers used in medical and scientific equipment, industrial applications and semiconductor manufacturing. Lumentum primarily makes optical components used in cloud networking, data transmission and submarine communications.

Lumentum shares rose 1.57% in premarket trading to $107.99. Coherent shares jumped 8.95% to $165.55.

4. -- Tesla Begins Delivering China-Made Model Y Crossover

(TSLA) - Get Report (TSLA) - Get Report has begun deliveries of its first Shanghai-made Model Y crossovers in China.

The electric vehicle company said via Twitter that "Model Y deliveries in China have officially begun."

Tesla broke ground at its Shanghai plant two years ago. The Model Y is the second vehicle made at the plant.

About a year ago, Tesla started delivering the Model 3 sedan to the Chinese market. The Model 3 was the best-selling electric vehicle in China last year, with more than 138,000 sold, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

The Model Y long-range version sold in China starts at 339,900 yuan (about $52,400).

Analysts Dan Ives of Wedbush last week raised his price target on Tesla to $950 from $751, with the stock's bull-case target boosted to $1,250, as he said "the hearts and lungs of the Tesla bull thesis is centered around China."

Tesla was rising 1.82% to $841.38 in premarket trading.

5. -- Coronavirus - The Latest

The number of confirmed global deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose to 2.04 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed cases of the virus across the world have risen to 95.6 million.

The U.S. death toll is 399,003, the most in the world. The number of infected people in the U.S. was nearly 24.1 million.

According to CNN, while December was the deadliest month in the U.S. for the pandemic, January was on pace to be worse. More than 46,240 U.S. coronavirus deaths were reported in January's first 15 days, which already was more than half the roughly 77,500 recorded in all of December.

President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration will reject Donald Trump's move to relax coronavirus-related travel bans for non-American citizens arriving from the European Union, the U.K. and Brazil.

Trump moved to rescind the bans beginning on Jan. 26, after the Centers for Disease Control last week issued an order requiring all air travelers to present negative test results for the coronavirus or present evidence they had recovered from the disease.

Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, said in addition to not lifting the curbs the incoming president plans to strengthen public health measures around international travel.