Amazon, Apple, Tiffany, Marvell, Ford - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Stock futures rebound modestly following the S&P 500's 3.5% drop; Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook report earnings; Tiffany accepts a lower offer from LVMH.

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, Oct. 29:

1. -- Stock Futures Post a Modest Recovery

Stock futures were suggesting Wall Street would rebound modestly from the S&P 500's 3.5% drop Wednesday, the biggest lost since June 11, as coronavirus cases rise in the U.S. and Europe and investors worry lockdowns could derail an economic recovery.

Wall Street will be monitoring a report on third-quarter U.S. economic growth and earnings after Thursday's closing bell from the country's largest technology companies.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 130 points, S&P 500 futures gained 22 points and Nasdaq futures rose 116 points.

Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday as investors' fears about the pandemic's impact on economic activity heightened. The Dow declined 943 points, or 3.43%, to 26,519, the S&P 500 declined 3.53% and the Nasdaq slumped 3.73%.

“The 3.5% pullback in the S&P 500 (Wednesday) and three consecutive days of declines take us back to where the market was the last week of September," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. "With the market closing near its low point of the day, there is likely more volatility to come - both up and down - so investors are best served to ride it out and focus on the long-term.”

European stocks slumped Thursday after Germany imposed a four-week partial lockdown, and France announced tough mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 1.17 million globally and nearly 228,000 in the U.S.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing in almost every U.S. state and the number of deaths and hospitalizations from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, also have been rising.

2. -- Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook Report Earnings

Earnings reports are expected Thursday from Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, Kraft Heinz (KHC) - Get Report, Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report, Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Report, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report, Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) - Get Report, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report, U.S. Steel (X) - Get Report, Kellogg (K) - Get Report, DuPont (DD) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report.

The economic calendar in the U.S. Thursday includes third-quarter Gross Domestic Product at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists estimate that U.S. economic growth in the quarter will soar to an annual growth rate of 30.9% following the second-quarter's steep slide of 31.4% that largely was caused by Covid-19 lockdowns.

The calendar also includes weekly Jobless Claims at 8:30 a.m. and the Pending Home Sales Index for September at 10 a.m.

3. -- Tiffany Accepts Lower Takeover Offer From LVMH

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton reached an agreement to buy Tiffany (TIF) - Get Report for $131.50 a share in cash, below the original price of $135.

The French luxury goods retailer will save $425 million off the original purchase price of $16 billion for Tiffany, the U.S. jeweler.

Bloomberg had reported Tuesday that Tiffany wanted $132 a share and a guarantee that LVMH wouldn’t withdraw from a new deal, as it did in September. LVMH said then it was acting at the behest of the French government.

The agreement also will settle pending litigation. A trial was set to start in January. LVMH said in September it was backing out of the deal, and Tiffany sued to enforce the merger.

Tiffany shares were up 0.42% to $130.49 in premarket trading Thursday.

4. -- Marvell Reportedly to Buy Chip Rival Inphi for $10 Billion

Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Report is nearing a deal to buy Inphi (IPHI) - Get Report for as much as $10 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced Thursday. It would mark the second big tie-up of semiconductor companies this week, following Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) - Get Report $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Report.

Buying Inphi would help Marvell expand its reach in networking, a fast-growing segment that has helped push Inphi's stock up roughly 50% this year, the Journal noted.

Marvell is expected to pay 60% of the acquisition in stock, with the rest in cash, Bloomberg reported.

Inphi shares were jumping 41.37% to $156.88 in premarket trading Thursday. Marvell was down 4.88% to $37.60.

5. -- Ford's Earnings Top Estimates, Automaker Sees Profits in 2020

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Report were rising 5.45% to $8.12 in premarket trading Thursday after the automaker posted third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates and said it expects to be profitable in 2020.

Adjusted earnings in the quarter were 65 cents a share, well above analysts' forecasts of 19 cents. Revenue rose to $37.5 billion from $36.99 billion.

The third quarter "reflected Ford’s better execution and benefits from the company’s decision two years ago to reallocate capital to franchise strengths - pickup trucks, SUVs, commercial vehicles and iconic passenger vehicles - and phase out unprofitable sedans," CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said in a conference call Thursday that Ford now expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in 2020 to be between $600 million and $1.1 billion, Bloomberg reported. Ford had projected loss for the year in the second quarter.