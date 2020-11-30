Cyber Monday, IHS Markit, Zoom Video, Tesla - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

Stock futures waver as Wall Street comes off record highs driven by optimism over a coronavirus vaccine; S&P Global to buy IHS Markit for about $44 billion; Zoom Video reports earnings.

Here are five things you must know for Monday, Nov. 30:

1. -- Stock Futures Mixed as Rally Pauses

Stock futures pointed to a mixed start Monday as Wall Street came off record highs that were driven by optimism over the potential for a near-term coronavirus vaccine and relief for the struggling U.S. economy.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149 points, S&P 500 futures declined 12 points and Nasdaq futures were up 8 points.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high Friday of 3,638 and the Nasdaq notched its 45th record close of the year.

For the week, the S&P 500 gained 2.3%, the Nasdaq rose 3% and the Dow gained 2.2%.

The stock market gains have come despite a number of countries, including the U.S., witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus cases. The U.S. has more than 13.3 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, and nearly 267,000 Americans have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The country logged 155,596 new cases and 1,189 new deaths on Saturday alone, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned Americans to brace for even more new infections.

"What we expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks into December, is that we might see a surge superimposed upon that surge that we're already in," said Fauci in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press."

Oil prices were falling Monday as the OPEC nations, led by Saudi Arabia, will be meeting virtually on Monday with expectations they will extend production cuts well into the new year. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, declined 1.65% to $44.78 a barrel.

Asian shares finished Monday's session with losses.

China's Economic Activity Extended Its Strong Growth in November as Manufacturing, Services Sentiment Grows

2. -- S&P Global Close to Buying IHS Markit for $44 Billion

S&P Global (SPGI) - Get Report reached a deal to acquire fellow financial data provider IHS Markit (INFO) - Get Report for about $44 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported had reported the all-stock deal could be announced Monday.

At $44 billion, the deal is the largest of the year so far, the Journal noted.

London-based IHS Markit, which provides data, analytics and research, has a market value of about $37 billion. S&P’s market value is about $82 billion.

IHS Markit tracks millions of data points in financial markets. It owns software that big Wall Street banks use to underwrite corporate stock and bond offerings, and tracks transportation and energy data, the latter of which could pair with S&P Global’s commodities business, Platts, the Journal noted.

IHS Markit shares rose 4.77% to $97 in premarket trading Monday. S&P Global fell 2.59% to $332.72.

3. -- Zoom Video Earnings, Pending Home Sales: Monday's Calendar

The economic calendar Monday includes Chicago PMI for November at 9:45 a.m. ET and the Pending Home Sales Index for October at 10 a.m.

Data on U.S. manufacturing, construction spending, jobless claims and the jobs market will be released later in the week. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on economic relief spending.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report is expected to report quarterly earnings Monday.

Later in the week reports will be issued by Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, Kroger (KR) - Get Report, Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Report, Dollar General (DG) - Get Report, Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report, Box (BOX) - Get Report, Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report, Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report and Cloudera (CLDR) - Get Report.

4. -- Cyber Monday Expected to Be Biggest Online Shopping Day Ever

Online spending on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, rose 21.6% to $9 billion, according to data from Adobe Analytics, as consumers concerned about the coronavirus shopped the internet and avoided brick-and-mortar retailers.

Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest digital sales day ever in the U.S., said Adobe, with sales estimated at between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion.

"U.S. consumers spent $6.3 million per minute shopping online on Black Friday," Adobe said in a statement. That amounts to around $27.50 on average per person.

About $3.6 billion was spent via smartphones on Black Friday, while in-store and curbside pickup increased 52%.

5. -- Tesla Gets China OK to Begin Selling Shanghai-Made Model Y

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report received approval from Chinese authorities to begin selling its Shanghai-made Model Y sport utility vehicle in the country.

The approval was published Monday on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Tesla now sells its Model 3 electric cars in China and has been ramping up manufacturing capacity in Shanghai to make its Model Y SUVs. It applied for the Shanghai-made Model Y SUV sales permission earlier this month, Reuters noted.