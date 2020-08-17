Dow Futures, Barrick Gold, Sanofi, Principia Biopharma - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

Wall Street is coming off its third straight week of gains; Sanofi to acquire U.S. biotech Principia Biopharma; Warren Buffett builds a position in Barrick Gold.

Here are five things you must know for Monday, Aug. 17:

1. -- Stock Futures Point to Higher Wall Street Open

Stock futures pointed higher Monday as Wall Street comes off its third straight week of gains.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111 points, S&P 500 futures gained 14 points and Nasdaq futures were up 70 points.

The Dow last week rose 1.8% and the S&P 500 gained 0.6%. The S&P 500 flirted much of last week with reaching an all-time high but fell shy and remains within 0.4% of its record.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1% last week.

Friction between the U.S. and China - the world's two largest economies postponed a weekend meeting to discuss progress of their phase one trade agreement - continues to weigh on the minds of investors as does stalled coronavirus aid negotiations.

“Congress has to follow up on the stimulus package because they essentially promised it,” said Mike Zigmont, director of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.

“Main Street America is counting on it,” he said. “You can’t pull the rug out from under the world.”

2. -- Retail Earnings in Focus This Week

The earnings calendar this week includes reports from the retail sector including Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report, Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report and TJX Cos. (TJX) - Get Report.

Reports also will be issued this week by Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report, Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report and Deere (DE) - Get Report.

The economic calendar in the U.S. Monday includes the Empire State Manufacturing Index for August at 8:30 a.m. ET and the NAHB Housing Market Index for August at 10 a.m.

Later in the week minutes from the July 28-29 Federal Reserve meeting will be released as will data on Housing Starts and Jobless Claims.

3. -- Sanofi to Buy U.S. Biotech Principia Biopharma

Sanofi (SNY) - Get Report reached an agreement to acquire Principia Biopharma (PRNB) - Get Report, the U.S. biotech company, in an all-cash deal with an equity value of about $3.68 billion.

The French drugmaker will pay $100 a share for Principia Biopharma, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for multiple sclerosis and autoimmune disorders.

The offer price is a 10% premium over the Principia's closing price Friday of $90.74. Principia shares were rising 9.16% to $99.05 in premarket trading Monday.

“This acquisition advances our ongoing R&D transformation to accelerate development of the most promising medicines that will address significant patient needs,” said Paul Hudson, Sanofi's CEO, in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter.

4. -- Warren Buffett Buys Stake in Barrick Gold

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report took a stake in Barrick Gold (GOLD) - Get Report, while exiting or reducing holdings in shares of financial companies in the quarter ended July 1.

A regulatory filing showed Berkshire Hathaway bought 20.9 million shares of Barrick Gold, the Toronto-based miner, during the period.

Barrick Gold jumped 9.41% to $29.53 in premarket trading Monday.

Berkshire Hathaway dumped its holdings in Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report by 60% and in Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report by 26%, according to the filing.

Buffett also exited a position in Restaurant Brands International QSR and exited its holdings in Occidental Petroleum OXY.

5. -- After TikTok, Trump Pressures Other Chinese Companies

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered China's ByteDance to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days, and said he was considering banning other Chinese companies from the U.S. market.

When asked Saturday at a news conference whether there were other particular China-owned companies he was considering banning, such as e-commerce giant Alibaba, Trump replied: “Well, we’re looking at other things, yes.”

The U.S. government has expressed concerns over the safety of personal data that TikTok collects and stores from users. TikTok officials have reiterated that U.S. user data is safely stored and not shared with the Chinese government.