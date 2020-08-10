Amazon, Twitter, TikTok, Warren Buffett - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

Stock futures are mostly higher after President Trump signs executive orders to extend unemployment benefits; Simon Property and Amazon have held talks for fulfillment centers in malls; Twitter expresses interest in TikTok's U.S. operations.

Here are five things you must know for Monday, Aug. 10:

1. -- Stock Futures Trade Mostly Higher

Stock futures were mostly higher Monday after President Donald Trump signed four executive orders to extend unemployment benefits for Americans who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103 points, S&P 500 futures were up 5 points and Nasdaq futures declined 3 points.

The Dow rose 3.8% last week, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq racked up gains of 2.5%.

Trump issued the executive orders - which include continued payments of up to $400 a week of supplemental federal unemployment benefits and a payroll tax deferral - as Democrats and Republicans in Congress failed to bridge significant gaps in their stimulus negotiations.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday he would entertain any proposals offered by Democrats while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was essential a deal be reached between Democrats and the White House.

The U.S. topped 5 million cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

2. -- Barrick Gold, Canopy Growth and Marriott Report Earnings

Earnings reports are expected Monday from Barrick Gold (GOLD) - Get Report, Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report, Marriott International (MAR) - Get Report and Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Get Report.

Reports will be released later in the week from Nio (NIO) - Get Report, Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report, Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report, Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report and DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report.

The economic calendar Monday includes the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for June at 10 a.m. ET.

Retail sales, jobless claims and data on consumer and producer prices will be issued throughout the week.

3. -- Simon Property and Amazon in Talks for Fulfillment Centers in Malls

U.S. mall operator Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Report has been in talks with Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report to turn some of its anchor department-store spaces into fulfillment centers for the online retailing giant, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions between the two companies have been under way for months and began before the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon Property and Amazon have explored converting stores formerly occupied by J.C. Penney and Sears into Amazon distribution centers, the people told the Journal.

Amazon also has been in talks with multiple mall landlords about putting its coming grocery-store chain in J.C. Penney locations, the Journal added, citing a person familiar with the matter. Whether those include malls operated by Simon Property couldn’t be determined.

4. -- Twitter Expresses Interest in TikTok's U.S. Operations

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report has had preliminary talks about a potential combination with TikTok in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported.

It was unclear, however, whether Twitter would pursue a deal, which would face challenges and likely need help from other investors given Twitter's size, the Journal noted.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report is the main suitor for TikTok, the social media platform owned by Beijing-based ByteDance.

President Donald Trump last week issued executive orders that would ban TikTok and WeChat, a group chat app owned by China's Tencent, from operating in the U.S. in 45 days if they weren't sold by their Chinese-owned parent companies.

The Journal reported over the weekend that several investment and technology firms were exploring a potential deal for the U.S. operations of TikTok.

5. -- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Posts Earnings Jump of 87%

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report reported second-quarter earnings of $26.3 billion, a jump of 87% from a year earlier and a swing from a loss of $50 billion, the company's biggest-ever loss, in the first quarter of 2020.

Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings in the quarter declined 10% to $5.5 billion but came in higher than most analysts' estimates.

Berkshire Hathaway spent a record $5.1 billion on stock repurchases in the second quarter, and may have kept that higher pace going in July, according to Bloomberg.

The company's cash on hand at the end of June was a record $146.6 billion.