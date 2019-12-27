Dow Futures, Nasdaq 9,000, Tesla, Apple and Comcast - 5 Things You Must Know Friday

U.S. stock futures are rising Friday, setting up Wall Street for more records as the year-end rally continues; Tesla confirms it received loans to be used for its Shanghai plant; Apple reportedly is discussing buying a smartphone screen plant from Japan Display.

1. -- Stock Futures Point to Fresh Record Highs

U.S. stock futures were rising Friday, setting up Wall Street for more records as the year-end rally continues.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91 points, futures for the S&P 500 were up 8.35 points and Nasdaq futures gained 35 points.

Stocks in the U.S. closed at all-time highs on Thursday and the Nasdaq traded above 9,000 for the first time. Stocks such as Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, which jumped following a strong holiday shopping season, helped push the indexes higher.

The Dow finished up nearly 106 points, or 0.37%, at 28,621.39. The S&P 500 gained 0.51% to 3,239.91, and the Nasdaq rose 0.78% to 9,022.39. The Nasdaq has closed at a record high for 10 consecutive sessions.

Also fueling Wall Street's gains were comments from Donald Trump earlier this week that a "phase one" trade agreement with China was "getting done." The president said he and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, would hold a signing ceremony, expected sometime in January.

2. -- Oil Inventories Data to Be Released Friday

The economic calendar in the U.S. Friday includes Oil Inventories for the week ended Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. ET.

The EIA Petroleum Status Report is for the week ended Dec. 20. Crude oil inventories last week fell by 1.1 million barrels.

U.S. crude prices were rising 0.37% in early trading Friday to $61.91 a barrel, a level last seen in mid-September.

3. -- Tesla Confirms Loans for Shanghai Facility

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report has entered into agreements with lenders in China for a secured term loan of up to 9 billion yuan ($1.29 billion), Reuters reported, citing a regulatory filing.

The electric vehicle company also said it signed agreements for an unsecured revolving loan facility of up to 2.25 billion yuan.

Both loans, Tesla said, will be used for its Shanghai car plant. The plant, Tesla's first outside of the United States, will help the company reach its goal of producing 1,000 Model 3 sedans each week that will be sold in China, the world's biggest car market.

Reuters reported Tesla will begin delivering Model 3 vehicles built at its Shanghai factory on Monday.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, reported Tesla won exemption from a 10% purchase tax for its China-built Model 3 sedans.

Tesla shares on Thursday closed at a record $430.94, up 1.3%. The gains during the session were driven by a note from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who wrote that sales and demand for the company's Model 3 were on an "upward trajectory" in the fourth quarter.

4. -- Apple Discusses Buying Smartphone Screen Plant From Japan Display

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Sharp are in talks to buy the main smartphone screen factory from Japan Display (JPDYY) for as much as $820 million, according to a report from Nikkei Asian Review.

Japan Display has been restructuring its business and suspended display production at the factory in July because of poor sales. The cash-strapped company hopes the sale of the plant will help its turnaround efforts.

Apple and Sharp are still considering how to share stakes in the facility, according to the report.

Japan Display, a maker of advanced LCD screens, owes Apple more than $800 million for the $1.5 billion cost of building the plant four years ago, according to Reuters.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.

5. -- Comcast Reportedly in Talks to Buy Video-Streaming Company Xumo

Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report is in advanced talks to acquire video-streaming company Xumo LLC, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes as Comcast's NBCUniversal prepares to launch its own streaming service, Peacock, in April.

Talks between Comcast and Xumo are exclusive, some of the people told the Journal. Financial terms aren't known.

Xumo offers a free, ad-supported video-streaming service across a range of internet-connected TVs. It could provide technical and business support for Comcast’s streaming efforts, some of the people told the Journal.

Comcast is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells CMCSA? Learn more now.