Jobs Report, Elon Musk, Broadcom - 5 Things You Must Know Friday

Stock futures rise as markets await the U.S. jobs report for May; the unemployment rate is forecast to rise to nearly 20%; Tesla's Elon Musk says it's time to break up Amazon.

Here are five things you must know for Friday, June 5:

1. -- Stock Futures Rise Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

Stock futures were rising Friday as markets awaited U.S. unemployment data and cheered stimulus measures across the globe aimed at reviving economies slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 303 points, futures for the S&P 500 gained 23 points and Nasdaq futures were up 32 points.

U.S. stocks got a lift from a report that said the Trump administration expects to spend up to $1 trillion in the next round of economic stimulus. Action on any measure likely would come near the end of July, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

European shares rose after the European Central Bank boosted its coronavirus bond buying program by a larger-than-expected €600 billion for a total of €1.35 trillion.

Wall Street closed mixed Thursday after U.S. jobless claims dropped for a ninth consecutive week but the total number of Americans receiving benefits rose slightly.

The Dow finished up 11 points, or 0.05%, to 26,281, the S&P 500 fell 0.34% and the Nasdaq declined 0.69%. The Nasdaq 100 set an all-time intraday high earlier in Thursday's session.

2. -- Unemployment Rate Expected Near 20%

The economic calendar Friday includes the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for May. Economists expect the U.S. to have cut 8 million jobs last month, down from April's contraction of 20.5 million.

The unemployment rate is forecast to rise to nearly 20% in May from 14.7% in April.

Many economists believe May was the worst month for the U.S. jobs market.

“The good news is that we probably have hit the bottom,” Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, told Reuters. “But the recovery will be painfully slow. It will take years, probably a decade to get back to where we were at the end of last year.”

3. -- Broadcom Beats Revenue Expectations

Chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report posted better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter revenue and earnings in line with analysts' expectations.

Broadcom reported revenue of $5.74 billion in the period and adjusted earnings of $5.14 a share. The company had been expected to report sales of $5.7 billion and earnings of $5.14 a share.

"Second-quarter results were in-line with our expectations, and saw limited impact from the effects of Covid-19," said Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom.

The company offered fiscal third-quarter revenue guidance of $5.75 billion plus or minus $150 million. It estimates adjusted EBITDA of $3.22 billion plus or minus $75 million.

"Our third-quarter guidance for semiconductors reflects a surge in demand from cloud, telecom and enterprise customers, offset by supply chain constraints and an expected substantial reset in wireless," Tan said in the statement.

Tan also hinted at a delay with the launch of Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report latest iPhones.

The CEO discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer, during a conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way, according to Bloomberg.

"We believe Broadcom's ongoing transition toward software should help make revenues more predictable at higher margins, supplementing what is an incredibly well-run semiconductor business with leadership in wireless, the data center, and several other key areas," said Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts PLUS team, which holds Broadcom in its portfolio.

The stock rose 1.69% to $314.11 in premarket trading.

4. -- Elon Musk: 'Time to Break Up Amazon'

Just days after announcing he was taking a "break" from Twitter, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk returned to the platform to make a series of head-scratching pronouncements related to Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

The Tesla chief tweeted Thursday that it's "time to break up Amazon" in response to a post by the writer Alex Berenson. Berenson claimed that Amazon "censored" a forthcoming book he authored about the Covid-19 pandemic, and Musk replied that it was "insane." Musk also called Amazon a monopoly.

“This is insane @JeffBezos,” Musk tweeted, tagging Jeff Bezos, Amazons CEO. “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!”

Berenson, a former reporter with The New York Times, cited frequently in the right-leaning press, is a skeptic of the coronavirus pandemic and previously wrote a controversial book linking marijuana use to psychosis. Amazon later approved the Covid-19 book.

Elon Musk Attacks Amazon, Jeff Bezos Over Covid-19 Book

5. -- J.C. Penney to Close 154 Stores This Summer

J.C. Penney (JCP) - Get Report has targeted 154 stores, or almost 20% of its locations, for closure in the “first phase” of its efforts to revive the bankrupt retailer.

The stores are located in more than three dozen states. Closing sales are expected to begin on June 11 and last about three months.

“The company expects additional phases of store closing sales will begin in the coming weeks,” J.C. Penney said in a statement.

The company filed for bankruptcy in May.