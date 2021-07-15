Netflix, J&J Sunscreen, Morgan Stanley, NortonLifeLock - 5 Things You Must Know

Stock futures are mixed after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says it's too early for the central bank to pull back on economic support; NortonLifeLock is in talks to buy Avast' Netflix plans expansion into video games; J&J recalls certain spray sunscreens.

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, July 15:

1. -- Stock Futures Mixed After Powell Says Fed Not Ready to Taper

Stock futures were mixed Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers it was too early for the central bank to pull back on economic support even though inflation has been rising quicker than expected.

Asian shares finished Thursday's session mixed after China’s economic growth slowed in the second quarter but at a still-robust 7.9%.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81 points, S&P 500 futures were down 2 points and Nasdaq futures rose 62 points.

Stocks closed mostly higher Wednesday after Powell said in congressional testimony the Fed wasn't ready to scale back on its support since the U.S. economy has a ways to go before recovering.

Powell also reiterated - as he has many times before - that rising prices pressures will be temporary and will moderate through the end of the year.

“Investors right now are focusing on earnings because they are still buying what the Fed is saying about inflation (and) that it’s too early to start to raise rates and potentially slow a reopening economy,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Apple, American Express, Best Buy

Powell will resume his testimony Thursday before the Senate.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury extended recent declines, falling to 1.317% on Thursday.

2. -- Thursday's Calendar: More Powell Testimony, Morgan Stanley Earnings

The economic calendar in the U.S. on Thursday includes Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual report on the U.S. economy to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Thursday's calendar also includes weekly Jobless Claims at 8:30 a.m., the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for July at 8:30 a.m., the Empire State Manufacturing Index for July at 8:30 a.m., Import and Export Prices for June at 8:30 a.m. and Industrial Production for June at 9:15 a.m.

Earnings reports are expected Thursday from UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report, Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report, U.S. Bancorp (USB) - Get Report, Truist Financial (TFC) - Get Report and Bank of New York Mellon (BK) - Get Report.

3. -- NortonLifeLock Is in Talks to Buy Avast

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) - Get Report is in advanced talks to buy cybersecurity firm Avast in a cash-and-stock deal.

Avast said the two companies were in advanced discussions after The Wall Street Journal reported on the talks Wednesday.

A deal could be completed this month, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. Avast has a market value of around $7.2 billion, and assuming a typical deal premium the deal could value the Prague-based cybersecurity company at more than $8 billion, the Journal noted.

NortonLifeLock will have to make an offer for Avast before Aug. 11, according to U.K. takeover rules.

“A combination of NortonLifeLock and Avast would bring together two companies with aligned visions, highly complementary business profiles and a joint commitment to innovation that helps protect and empower people to live their

digital lives safely,” NortonLifeLock said in a statement.

Shares of Avast, which are listed in London, jumped more than 12% on Thursday. NortonLifeLock shares were down 1.9% in premarket trading to $26.40.

NortonLifeLock is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells NLOK? Learn more now.

4. -- Netflix Plans Expansion Into Video Games

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report was rising nearly 3% in premarket trading Thursday after the streaming giant said it was planning to expand into video games.

The company has hired Mike Verdu, a former executive at Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report to lead the effort. At Facebook, Verdu was in charge of working with developers to bring games and other content to Oculus virtual-reality headsets.

Verdu's title at Netflix will be vice president of game development.

The company's plan is to offer video games on its streaming

platform within the next year, a person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg. The games will appear alongside current programming.

Netflix doesn’t currently plan to charge extra for the content, the person said.

Netflix rose 2.64% to $562.43 in premarket trading. Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report, the video-game retailer, tumbled more than 3%.

5. -- J&J Recalling Neutrogena and Aveeno Spray Sunscreens

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report said it was voluntarily recalling all lots of five spray sunscreen product lines, including Neutrogena and Aveeno, after testing revealed benzene in some product samples.

The company told consumers to stop using the products immediately.

The aerosol products are Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen, and Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure. J&J said that benzene isn't an ingredient in any of its sunscreen products but it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products.

The company said it was investigating the cause.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson fell 0.41% to $169.72 in premarket trading Thursday.