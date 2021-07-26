Tesla, Lucid Motors, Bitcoin, Amazon and Apple - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

Stock futures decline Monday as Wall Street readies for a big week of tech earnings and a policy update from the Federal Reserve; Tesla reports earnings after Monday's closing bell; Bitcoin rises on speculation Amazon will enter the crypto sector.

Here are five things you must know for Monday, July 26:

1. -- Stock Futures Fall Ahead of Week Filled With Tech Earnings and the Fed

Stock futures declined Monday as Wall Street readied for a big week of earnings from the likes of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and a policy update from the Federal Reserve.

Sentiment early Monday was dented by China's widening crackdown of the technology sector and a statement from Beijing that the U.S.-China relationship was "now in a stalemate and faces serious difficulties" as high-level talks began.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 217 points, S&P 500 futures were down 19 points and Nasdaq futures declined 35 points.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell early Monday to 1.238% as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's outlook for stimulus. The central bank's two-day meeting begins Tuesday and ends Wednesday with a policy statement and a press conference from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Stocks closed in record territory Friday, with the Dow closing above 35,000 for the first time, as earnings optimism lifted Wall Street sentiment.

The S&P 500 rose 1.9% for the week and the Nasdaq gained 2.8%. The Dow rose 1% for the week.

"After a brief scare (last) Monday, the risk-back-on trade returned with a vengeance. Despite the higher-than-expected initial jobless claims number earlier in the week, the markets remained undeterred," said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network.

"To an extent, somewhat less upbeat economic news is good news for the market as it points to the Fed being right and interest rates to remain lower for longer. The upbeat earnings numbers from the tech companies added further fuel to the fire," Gaggar added.

2. -- This Week's Earnings Calendar: Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon

Earnings reports are expected Monday from Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Report, Check Point Software (CHKP) - Get Report and Hasbro (HAS) - Get Report.

Analysts expect Tesla, the electric vehicle company, to report second-quarter earnings of 94 cents a share on revenue of $11.53 billion.

Later in the week reports are expected from Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Visa (V) - Get Report, United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, 3M (MMM) - Get Report, General Electric (GE) - Get Report, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Ford (F) - Get Report, PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report, Bristol Myers (BMY) - Get Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Report, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, Mastercard (MA) - Get Report, Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report, Merck (MRK) - Get Report, Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report, AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report, Chevron (CVX) - Get Report, Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report, Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get ReportPG and T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report.

3. -- Federal Reserve's Policy Update Expected Wednesday

The economic calendar in the U.S. Monday includes New Home Sales for June at 10 a.m. ET.

Data is expected later in the week on durable goods, consumer confidence, jobless claims, gross domestic product, personal incomes and consumer spending.

The Federal Reserve's policy statement will be issued at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

4. -- Bitcoin Rises on Speculation Amazon to Enter the Crypto Sector

Bitcoin prices were rising solidly Monday amid speculation Amazon could be entering the cryptocurrency sector.

The world's largest digital currency was up nearly 10% to $38,123. It has risen more than 31% so far this year.

Amazon posted a listing for a digital currency and blockchain product lead, hinting at a potential crypto integration in the future.

The description called for someone who can "own the vision and strategy for Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap" as well as someone who has a "deep understanding of the digital/cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies."

The news about Amazon follows favorable Bitcoin comments last week from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, ARK Investment Management's Cathie Wood and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report and Square (SQ) - Get Report CEO Jack Dorsey.

5. -- Lucid Motors Set for Trading Debut

Shares of electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors will debut Monday on the Nasdaq under symbol "LCID."

The listing follows the close Friday of the merger between special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital (CCIV) - Get Report and Lucid Motors. The companies rounded up enough shareholder votes to secure the deal after extending the voting deadline. Reports said Churchill was struggling to win the backing of shareholders.

Churchill Capital will delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

"We are thrilled to complete our business combination with Churchill IV and become a public company," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and chief technology officer. "Lucid has further increased its momentum as we gear up to make the first customer deliveries of our Lucid Air lineup of electric sedans later this year."

