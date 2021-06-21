Amazon Prime Day, Bitcoin, BlackBerry, Raven - 5 Things You Must Know

Stock futures rise as investors process the Fed's hawkish pivot; Amazon's Prime Day begins; Bitcoin falls as China crackdown intensifies; CNH Industrial is buying Raven Industries.

Here are five things you must know for Monday, June 21:

1. -- Stock Futures Move Higher Monday

Stock futures moved higher Monday as investors processed signals from the Federal Reserve last week that it could boost interest rates and begin tapering asset purchases sooner than expected.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 130 points, S&P 500 futures were up 13 points and futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 62 points.

The S&P 500 finished its worst week since February on Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the central bank has started talks on trimming the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. He also predicted the first rate increase may come as soon as 2022.

Bullard's comments followed those made from the central bank last week that it could raise rates twice in 2023 and that it expects inflation to rise 3.4% this year, considerably more than previous forecasts. Markets were caught off guard by the Fed's hawkish pivot since it had been assuring investors that any inflation spikes would only be temporary.

Investors will be monitoring closely an appearance before Congress Tuesday by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell early Monday to 1.423% while the 30-year Treasury yield dropped below 2% for the first time since February.

2. -- Bitcoin Slumps as China's Crackdown Intensifies

Bitcoin prices dropped Monday as China intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin fell 6.36% to $33,184, and Ethereum, the second-biggest digital currency, declined nearly 8%.

The Chinese city of Ya’an was said to have begun a sweeping clampdown on crypto mining firms, Bloomberg reported.

A government official in Ya’an told at least one

Bitcoin miner that the city has promised to root out all Bitcoin and Ether mining operations within a year, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

Last month, China reiterated a call for a crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading, while the People's Bank of China said digital coins weren't "real currencies."

Bitcoin reached a high of more than $64,000 in mid-April. It has stabilized between about $30,000 and $40,000 since collapsing last month.

3. -- Amazon's Prime Day Has Begun

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report Prime Day has kicked off, with the online retail giant promising more than 2 million deals over the two-day event.

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group forecast this year’s Prime Day will generate between $11 billion and $12 billion in sales, with $8 billion to $8.5 billion coming from shoppers in the U.S.

Amazon competitors such as Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Target (TGT) - Get Report have been running their own sales events this week.

4. -- This Week's Calendar: Home Sales and GDP, FedEx and BlackBerry Earnings

The economic calendar in the U.S. Monday is bare but data will be released later in the week on home sales, jobless claims, durable goods orders, gross domestic product, manufacturing and personal incomes and personal spending.

Earnings reports are expected this week from Nike (NKE) - Get Report, FedEx (FDX) - Get Report, BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report, KB Home (KBH) - Get Report, Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Report, IHS Markit (INFO) - Get Report, CarMax (KMX) - Get Report, Accenture (ACN) - Get Report and Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report.

5. -- CNH Industrial to Buy Raven Industries for $2.1 Billion

CNH Industrial (CNHI) - Get Report agreed to buy

agricultural-technology company Raven Industries (RAVN) - Get Report in for about $2.1 billion.

CNH Industrial will pay $58 per share for Raven, a 50% premium to Raven's closing price Friday of $38.62.

Raven shares jumped more than 46% in premarket trading Monday to $56.80. CNH shares fell more than 1%.