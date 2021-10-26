October 26, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: 3M, GE, Eli Lilly, UPS, Hasbro, Lockheed Martin
Earnings Recap: 3M, GE, Eli Lilly, UPS, Hasbro, Lockheed Martin
Updated:
Original:

3M Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 Sales Outlook Boost

3M lifted the lower-end of its 2021 sales outlook after stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings powered by a 7.2% jump in safety and industrial sales.
Author:

3M Co.  (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while improving portions of its 2021 sales outlook despite what it called "continued global challenges" and supply chain disruptions.

3M said adjusted profits for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.45 per share, up 0.8% from the same period last year and well well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.20 per share. Group revenues, 3M said, rose 7.1% to $8.9billion, again topping analysts' forecasts of an $8.67 billion tally.

Sales in safety and industrials, which offers some products -- such as N25 masks used by companies to protect employees from the coronavirus -- rose 7.2% to $3.2 billion, 3M said. Healthcare sales rose 4.1% to $2.2 billion.

Looking into the 2021 financial year, 3M said it sees earnings in the region of $9.70 to $9.90 per share, a 20 cents per share decrease from the top end of its prior forecast, and sales growth of between 9% and 10%, a 2 percentage point boost from the lower end of its previous estimate. 

TheStreet Recommends

"In the face of continued global challenges, the 3M team executed well and delivered broad-based organic growth, along with strong margins and cash flow," said CEO Mike Roman. "Overall, end-market demand remained strong, and we navigated supply chain disruptions by maintaining a relentless focus on serving and innovating for our customers."

"Moving ahead, we will continue to invest for the future by investing in strong demand areas aligned with global trends, while improving our operational performance, driving productivity and advancing sustainability," he added.  

3M shares were marked 0.4% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $181.70 each.

Earlier this month, 3M Monish Patolawala cautioned that input costs are rising at a faster-than-expected clip over the current quarter as supply chain disruptions and semiconductor shortages continue to pressure profit margins.

Patolawala added that the global semiconductor shortage, which has clipped production targets for carmakers such as Toyota and Volkswagen, will likely result in a bigger-than-expected decline in the group's auto division over the second half of the year. 

Eli Lilly
MARKETS

Eli Lilly Stock Gains After 2021 Outlook Boost Offsets Q3 Earnings Miss

general-electric (1)
MARKETS

General Electric Tops Q3 Earnings, Lifts Profit Outlook, Narrows 2021 Cash Flow Forecast

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Dow, S&P Extend Record Push As Earnings Impress; GE, UPS, Facebook Leap

DraftKings Lead
MARKETS

DraftKings Stock Surges After Scrapping $22.4 Billion Entain Takeover Bid

211015Fertilizer_1200x628
Sponsored Story

Soaring Fertilizer Prices Could Force Farmers Into Tough Decisions

Lockheed Martin's Results Top Estimates, but Notes Risks to F-35 Program
EARNINGS

Lockheed Martin Stock Falls on Third-Quarter Sales Miss

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Gain on Earnings, Facebook Moves Into Metaverse, Tesla Worth A Trillion - 5 Things You Must Know

Warning: You Probably Didn't Know That This Popular Social Security Benefit Expires in April
RETIREMENT

How Inflation Hits Social Security Benefits