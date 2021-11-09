10-Year Treasury Auction: Demand Slumps Amid Low Yields As October Inflation Data Looms

The U.S. Treasury sold $39 billion in 10-year notes Tuesday at a high auction yield of 1.444% with foreign buyers taking up the majority of the new paper ahead of a key reading of October inflation that could challenge the Federal Reserve's 'transitory' narrative on price pressures.

Investors bid $2.35 for every $1 on offer from the Treasury, auction data showed, significantly lower than the 2.58 'bid-to-cover' ratio recorded at the last auction on October 12, when the yield was 1.584%, and the recent average of 2.46. Foreign buyers, the data indicated, took down just over 71% of the sale.

Benchmark 10-year note yields bumped modestly higher, to 1.431% in the immediate wake of the auction, while 30-year bonds held near their July 20 low of 1.805%.

Stocks were little-changed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked 185 points lower on the session and the S&P 500 falling 22 points. The Nasdaq Composite was marked 101 points lower from last night's record close.

Global government bond markets have rallied hard over the past two weeks as central bank from London to Frankfurt and Tokyo pushed back on market expectations for further near-term tightening -- in the wake of the Fed's well-flagged decision on tapering last week -- even as inflation readings continue to flash red.

The Commerce Department will publish October CPI data Wednesday, with economists looking for another year-on-year acceleration that could take headline inflation past the highest levels seen in more than a decade.

Inflation is the so-called "enemy of bonds" because it erodes the value of future payments. And its effect is even more pronounced on longer-term bonds, which the Treasury is likely to rely on in the coming years.

Late last month, the Fed preferred measure of U.S. inflation showed few signs of easing in September, with core consumer prices remaining stubbornly close to their highest levels in three decades, putting a damper on overall spending. Last week's stronger-than-expected jobs report, too, showed average hourly earnings rising at an annual 4.9% clip.