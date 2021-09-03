Jobs Report Shock: 235,000 New Hires Misses Forecasts, Unemployment Falls to 5.2%

A surge in Delta infections and supply chain bottlenecks led to a sharp decline in August job creation, the BLS reported Friday.

The U.S. economy added far fewer-than-expected new jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, as hiring slowed amid a surge in Delta-variant infections and supply chain disruptions in manufacturing and housing.

The Bureau for Labor Statistics said 235,000 new jobs were created last month, with headline unemployment rate falling to a post-pandemic low of 5.2%. The August tally was firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 750,000.

The BLS noted that hourly wages were up 0.6%, and 4.3% on the year, to $30.73 per hour, with both figures coming in ahead of Street forecasts. However, the BLS revised its July jobs addition estimate to 1,035,000 from its original estimate of 943,000.

U.S. equity futures turned lower immediately following the data release, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 50 point opening bell decline and those linked to the S&P 500 priced for a 1 point bump.

Benchmark 10-year note yields, meanwhile, fell to 1.28% while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.05% lower at 92.20.

Earlier this week, a reading of private sector job growth from ADP indicated a weaker-than-expected 374,000 new positions were created last month, with the payroll processing group also lowering its June tally by 12,000 to 680,000.

The Labor Department's total of weekly jobless claims fell to 340,000 for the period ending on August 28, while continuing claims, which are calculated a week in arrears, dipped to 2.75 million for the first time since the pandemic.

The weekly claims figures come amid the last period before the expiration of pandemic-triggered unemployment benefits are set to expire for around 10 million people around the country.

Some 3 million will lose extended benefits this weekend, with a further 7.5 million facing the cut-off for emergency jobless benefits from the 26 states that are still paying them.

The expiration, as well as the return to full classroom learning for millions of schoolchildren nationwide, could trigger massive changes in job creation over the final months of the year, given that unfilled positions are sitting at an all-time high of 10.1 million.