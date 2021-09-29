Stocks Rebound, Debt Ceiling Looms, Boeing Aces 737 MAX Test - 5 Things You Must Know

Stock futures rebound as Treasury yields ease; Debt ceiling chaos looms; Boeing aces 737 Max test in China; Micron issues muted near-term outlook and Netflix rolls out first suite of video game titles.

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, September 29:

1. -- Stocks Bounce As Treasury Yields Ease, Tech Gets Boost

U.S. equity futures bounced higher Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields eased from multi-month highs, as investors looked to claw back some of yesterday's declines while closely tracking negotiations tied to the debt ceiling and ongoing impact of the rolling global power crisis.

Benchmark 10-year note yields slipped to 1.508% in overnight trading as growth concerns, linked to both power cuts in China and surging energy costs in Europe, overtook worries about faster near-term inflation. That move, alongside a bullish outlook from ASML Holding (ASML) - Get ASML Holding NV ADR Report, the a crucial supplier to the global semiconductor sector, is helping tech stocks stage a solid pre-market rebound.

European stocks rebounded from yesterday's tumble, the biggest since July, with a 1% gain powered by tech and energy shares while Asia, caught in the downdraft from Wall Street's Wednesday slump, fell 0.75%.

In the U.S., concerns linked to a government shutdown later this week, as well as failure to suspend the nation's $28.4 trillion debt ceiling, continue to keep bulls in check, however, after another effort by Democratic lawmakers to break a Senate deadlock failed to advance last night.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned negative for the month after last night's 570 point slump, are indicating a 215 point opening bell gain, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a solid 32 point advance.

Nasdaq Composite futures suggest a 145 point gain to start the trading session, thanks in part to pre-market advances for Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report.

2. -- JPMorgan Cautions on 'Potentially Catastrophic' Debt Ceiling Failure

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said he and his colleagues are preparing for a "potentially catastrophic" failure to raise the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling this week as Senate lawmakers continue to bicker into the final hours ahead of tomorrow's deadline.

"It's all politics," he told Reuters Tuesday. ""Every single time this comes up, it gets fixed, but we should never even get this close."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has insisted that Democrats, who hold a slim majority in the upper chamber, must pass a debt ceiling increase on their own. Majority leader Chuck Schumer, mindful of the fact that around $5 trillion of the total outstanding debt is the result of Republican spending plans, wants a bipartisan solution.

In testimony to the Senate Banking Committee yesterday, Treasury Secretary Yellen told lawmakers that the U.S. would effectively run out of cash to meet its borrowing obligations by October 18 if the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling isn't lifted by the end of this month, triggering a self-inflicted wound of "enormous proportions" on the world's biggest economy.

3. -- Boeing Aces China Test Flight, Looks For 737 MAX Clearance

Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report shares moved firmly higher in pre-market trading Tuesday after one of its executives said a China-based test flight of the 737 MAX "went off without a hitch" last month, potentially providing authorities with enough data to bring the aircraft back into service in the world's biggest aviation market.

Boeing China President Sherry Carbary said she hopes China's Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC), which grounded the jet in 2019 following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, would make that decision by the end of the year.

"It is up to CAAC. But I can tell you we are doing all we can to support them and we're encouraged about how closely they are working with us," she told Reuters on the sidelines of Airshow China, the industry's flagship event.

Boeing shares were marked 2.33% higher in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $223.50 each.

4. -- Micron Shares Tumble on Muted Chip Sales Outlook

Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Report shares slumped lower in pre-market trading after one of the world's biggest memory chipmaker said supply-chain disruptions would hit its current quarter sales.

Micron, which makes both DRAM chips for personal computers and data centers as well as NAND memory chips, forecast fiscal first quarter revenues of $7.65 billion, well below analysts' estimates of an $8.6 billion tally, with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noting that "some PC customers are adjusting their memory and storage purchases due to shortages of non-memory components." The forecast took the luster off a stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings report that included a bottom line of $2.42 per share on sales of $8.27 billion.

Micron shares were marked 3.2% lower in pre-market trading at $70.78 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 5.9%.

5. -- Netflix Begins Video Game Rollout

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report began its move into video gaming late Tuesday with the rollout of five mobile titles in Europe following the acquisition of California-based Night School Studios.

"Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership — all with no ads and no in-app purchases," Netflix said in a blogpost touting the video game launch, which the streaming service highlighted in its second quarter earnings report in July.

Former Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report executive Mike Verdu has been brought in to shepherd Netflix's drive into the streaming video game business, with the new content likely to be placed amid the group's existing movie and television offerings as well as its newly-launched e-commerce platform Netflix.shop.

Netflix had forecast the addition of 3.5 million new subscribers this quarter, with revenues in the region of $7.32 billion, and hopes an expanded suite of gaming will help offset the impact of intensifying competition in streaming services.

Netflix shares were marked 0.11% higher in pre-market trading at $584.50 each and have gained around 13.7% over the past six months.