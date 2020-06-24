The Kitchen Table Economist
Top Stories
News

Snooze News: Women for Likely Than Men to Lose Sleep Over Money

brianoconnell

I’m not sure it’s a coincidence or Mother Nature intervening, but a new study out today shows that more women lose sleep money over men – and by a fairly significant amount, at least statistically.

The news comes for a new survey from Bankrate.com, which shows fewer Americans losing sleep about money overall.

According to the study, 47% of U.S. adults report losing sleep, at least occasionally, about a money issue. That’s down from 56% last year, Bankrate reports.

“Women (79%) are more likely to lose sleep than men (70%) when it comes to having at least one common stressor,” the survey stated. “On average, Americans lose sleep at least occasionally over three of these issues. When they were asked to narrow it down to a single category that’s costing them the most sleep, a money issue was cited 31% of the time (down from 38% last year), relationships 19% (down from 20%), health 13% (down from 15% last year) and work (11%, same as last year).”

Broken down even further, here are the biggest personal financial reasons Americans lose sleep over cold, hard cash – from the survey:

  • Everyday expenses are the most commonly cited money issue, which dropped from 32% last year to 23% this year
  • Saving enough money for retirement keeps 19% awake at night, down from 24% last year
  • Health care or insurance bills are a worry for 17%, down from 22%
  • The ability to pay mortgage or monthly rent bills stresses 14%, down from 18%
  • The ability to pay credit card debt is a concern for 13%, down from 18%
  • The ability to pay for educational expenses dropped from 11% last year to 8% this year
  • Stock market volatility is a worry for 6%, up from 5% last year
alexandra-gorn-smuS_jUZa9I-unsplash

While the numbers may raise some red flags on how Americans view their household finances from a lack of sleep outlook, we’re lucky the news isn’t more downbeat.

“In the context of the worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression, it’s shocking the figures aren’t far worse,” says Ted Rossman, industry analyst for Bankrate. “Government stimulus programs are helping, and many who are currently out of work seem confident they will soon return. It also helps that the economy was in good shape prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I’m really surprised Americans are more upbeat this year than they were last year,” Rossman added. “Right now, we’re experiencing some of the greatest societal, health, and monetary challenges of our lifetimes. Yet in the face of all that, our survey found consistent improvement from last year.”

So, if you're tossing and turning over that overdue card bill or the $1,200 your local mechanic wants to fix your SUV, you’re in good company. 

And more likely than not, things will get better – as long as the economy cooperates during the rest of 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking for a Confidence Boost? Schedule a Meeting With a Financial Planner

Worried about your investments? Talk to a money manager.

brianoconnell

Virus Alert: COVID Data Scams Are All Too Real

Get smart, and stop COVID fraudsters in their tracks

brianoconnell

Best and Worst U.S. States for Retirees - From a Euro Point of View

Ranking the best and worst U.S. states for retirement - from a Euro point of view.

brianoconnell

Taboo Topic: Americans Won’t Confront Cash Shortfalls in Retirement

Why won't Americans tackle retirement savings problems they know exists?

brianoconnell

Should You Add Treasury Bonds to Your Portfolio?

Treasury bond can be a retirement saver's best friend.

brianoconnell

No More Pencils, No More Books? Clarifying the Benefit of a Graduate School Degree

Mulling over graduate school? Think it through first, experts say.

brianoconnell

Boom Time for Billionaires

No worries - billionaires are doing just fine during the pandemic.

brianoconnell

On the Rebound? U.S. Credit Card Holders Feeling Robust These Days

U.S. credit card holders aren't buying recession talk - and here's why.

brianoconnell

Upsides & Downsides of Student Loan Income Share Agreements

Take a hard look at student loan income sharing agreements - before you take the leap.

brianoconnell

How Long Does It Take To Recover From a Financial Setback?

Here's how long it takes to recover from a financial setback

brianoconnell