Snooze News: Women for Likely Than Men to Lose Sleep Over Money

I’m not sure it’s a coincidence or Mother Nature intervening, but a new study out today shows that more women lose sleep money over men – and by a fairly significant amount, at least statistically.

The news comes for a new survey from Bankrate.com, which shows fewer Americans losing sleep about money overall.

According to the study, 47% of U.S. adults report losing sleep, at least occasionally, about a money issue. That’s down from 56% last year, Bankrate reports.

“Women (79%) are more likely to lose sleep than men (70%) when it comes to having at least one common stressor,” the survey stated. “On average, Americans lose sleep at least occasionally over three of these issues. When they were asked to narrow it down to a single category that’s costing them the most sleep, a money issue was cited 31% of the time (down from 38% last year), relationships 19% (down from 20%), health 13% (down from 15% last year) and work (11%, same as last year).”

Broken down even further, here are the biggest personal financial reasons Americans lose sleep over cold, hard cash – from the survey:

Everyday expenses are the most commonly cited money issue, which dropped from 32% last year to 23% this year

Saving enough money for retirement keeps 19% awake at night, down from 24% last year

Health care or insurance bills are a worry for 17%, down from 22%

The ability to pay mortgage or monthly rent bills stresses 14%, down from 18%

The ability to pay credit card debt is a concern for 13%, down from 18%

The ability to pay for educational expenses dropped from 11% last year to 8% this year

Stock market volatility is a worry for 6%, up from 5% last year

While the numbers may raise some red flags on how Americans view their household finances from a lack of sleep outlook, we’re lucky the news isn’t more downbeat.

“In the context of the worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression, it’s shocking the figures aren’t far worse,” says Ted Rossman, industry analyst for Bankrate. “Government stimulus programs are helping, and many who are currently out of work seem confident they will soon return. It also helps that the economy was in good shape prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I’m really surprised Americans are more upbeat this year than they were last year,” Rossman added. “Right now, we’re experiencing some of the greatest societal, health, and monetary challenges of our lifetimes. Yet in the face of all that, our survey found consistent improvement from last year.”

So, if you're tossing and turning over that overdue card bill or the $1,200 your local mechanic wants to fix your SUV, you’re in good company.

And more likely than not, things will get better – as long as the economy cooperates during the rest of 2020.