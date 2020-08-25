New Study: Women Breadwinners Not Sure How to Go Forward With Wealth Management

New York Life Investments has just rolled out a fascinating report on an often – unfortunately – overlooked financial demographic.

Women investors.

According to New York Life, women represent a “growing but underserved” segment of women investors who make up nearly 25% of affluent American households today. The report names this demographic “married breadwinners”, and describes them as follows:

“Married breadwinners, a core segment of women identified in the original research, exhibit distinctive characteristics as they accumulate a greater share of wealth,” New York Life reports. “These findings prompted further research and programming to help financial advisors equip themselves to work effectively with a growing cohort of women who have meaningful wealth yet feel insufficiently educated and supported.”

The report, which tracked 500 married women breadwinners over the age of 25 along with 165 of their spouses, set out to examine attitudes towards investing and the role money managers play in helping this segment of women realize their full financial potential.

What the study actually found represents a departure of sorts, with three key trends in play:

--- A lack of confidence. Nearly two-thirds (59%) of married breadwinners believe they lack sufficient financial and investment literacy, and more than one in eight (13%) believe that they are not very or not at all knowledgeable about finance and investing

--- The lack of confidence creates anxiety about financial planning: Less than a third (31%) of married breadwinners feel confident that they are financially well-prepared for the future, and less than half (44%) feel that they and their spouse are aligned on their financial goals.

--- Time is the primary roadblock to improved financial literacy: A majority (56%) of married breadwinners wish they better-understood finance and investing, but nearly a third (31%) said that they simply do not have enough time to devote to learning more.

--- Disagreement over who is in charge of investing: 52% of married breadwinners believe they are in charge of investing, but only 8% of their spouses had the same view.

--- Debates persist over with whom advisors primarily communicate: 54% of married breadwinners see themselves as the primary point of contact for financial advisors, only 14% of their spouses have the same view. In contrast, 33% of their spouses view themselves as the primary point of contact, while 14% of married breadwinners believe that to be the case.

Another part of the problem is that money managers may not be in synch with an investment demographic they don’t completely understand.

New York Life says it’s trying to change that scenario.

“Married breadwinners are accomplished and hard-working women, and a growing segment of the population – yet they do not receive commensurate attention and focus on their idiosyncratic needs, preferences, and goals,” said Jennifer Tarsney, director of practice management at New York Life Investments. “With insight from both these women and their spouses, we want to provide a roadmap for advisors seeking to develop and maintain long-term partnerships with their women clients.”