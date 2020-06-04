The Kitchen Table Economist
Top Stories
News

Unemployment Numbers Grim, Economic Experts Say

brianoconnell

1.877 million Americans filed for unemployment this week, as more U.S. workers are let go by cash-conscious companies.

No doubt, the damage done to the U.S. economy by the pandemic, and the resulting heavy-handed state lockdowns mandated by many U.S. governors over in March and April, are taking a huge toll on American workers.

This from Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate:

"While new jobless claims remain elevated for an 11 straight week, we see the ninth consecutive decline after a peak of nearly 6.9 million in late March. That’s the bright spot while the situation overall remains grim."

Continuing claims moved in the opposite direction of what we would want to see, rising to 21.5 million, Hamrick says.

"In many ways, the claims numbers provide the closest thing to real-time insight into the status of the badly damaged job market," he notes. "No matter how you crunch the variety of statistics, the job market story is devastating and heartbreaking, and is unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes. That’s among a series of coinciding storms we’re currently experiencing."

Hamrick also points to a new Bankrate survey finds the consensus among economists is that the jobless rate will remain in the double-digits into next year https://www.bankrate.com/surveys/economic-indicator-survey-june-2020/.

He also cites the recent nationwide protests over the tragic death of David George, an African-American, at the hands of Minneapolis, Minn. police on May 25, 2020.

"The worst social unrest in the U.S. in decades was not exclusively ignited by economic inequality, but it provided fuel for the fire," Hamrick says. "As the COVID-19 economic crisis has mushroomed, Blacks, Hispanics, women and teenagers have been hit with the highest rates of unemployment."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking For a Deal on Good Used Car? Try Hertz

Save money on Hertz vehicles

brianoconnell

Unemployment Numbers Improve in May: Is the Worst News Behind Us?

The U.S. unemployment numbers for May show improvement.

brianoconnell

Q&A on Adjustable Rate Mortgages

Should you get an adjustable-rate mortgage?

brianoconnell

Financial Fees We Hate to Pay

Financial fees we hate the most.

brianoconnell

For parents, teaching financial literacy to the kids is a big deal.

Use the lockdown to teach your kids about financial literacy.

brianoconnell

Investment Broker Versus Investment Advisor: What’s the Difference?

Choosing between a financial advisor or a broker is a big key to investment success.

brianoconnell

More Americans Missing Mortgage Payments

Americans aren't paying their mortgages

brianoconnell

Five Financial Matters We're Overlooking Right Now

Overlooked financial moves

brianoconnell

Cash-Strapped? Cut a Deal on Credit Card Debt

How to negotiate credit card debt.

brianoconnell

Red States Max Out on Stimulus Checks

A review of stimulus checks across each U.S. states reveals some wide disparities

brianoconnell