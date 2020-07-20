Five Ways to Accelerate Your 401k Plan

Just over 20 years ago, I co-wrote "The 401k Millionaire" With Knute Iwaszko, a chemist-turned investment maven.

The book sold well - it made a few bestseller lists and was a "Book of the Month Club" pick, which gave Knute and I both a big thrill.

But it's the main tenets from the book that sticks two decades later. We listed five key building blocks for a solid 401(k) plan that retirement savers could turn to time and time again, to reboot their retirement plan and get back on track.

I'm listing them below, as 2020 has distracted investors who may have taken their eye off the ball (understandably) while dealing with health and financial issues stemming from the pandemic.

Take a look and see if those same rules still apply today (I certainly think so.)

1. Start Early (Or At Least Early As Possible). There’s no substitute for getting a good start on your financial future. All the studies on the subject conclude that the earlier you get going with your 401(k), the more money you’ll have in retirement. That’s because the earlier you start, the earlier compound interest goes to work for you.

2. Max Out. 401(k)’s provide a multitude of benefits for investors. One of the most beneficial is the plan’s tax-advantaged status.

In short, the more you contribute to your 401(k) plan every year, the less you’ll pay in taxes to Uncle Sam. Then there’s the obvious advantage of maxing out and investing the legal limit in your 401(k). The more money you invest, the more your company might match, and the faster you’ll become a 401(k) millionaire.

3. Learning is Earning. The value of good investment research is priceless. And the value of knowing enough about your 401(k) to become the master of your financial future is priceless. Read all you can on finance and investments, and make sure you read every word of the 401(k) packets, brochures, and memoranda that come your way from your employer each year.

The payoff for spending an hour or two a week boning up on the ways of Wall Street are potentially huge, particularly as 401(k)’s are starting to expand and go global. Don’t be left behind.

4. Be Aggressive. Prudence is the proper course if you’re an airplane pilot or a brain surgeon. But it’s a drawback for 401(k) investors. Studies show that to beat inflation and to make your money grow faster, a good chunk of your plan should be earmarked for higher-performing stock funds. That doesn’t mean you should be reckless.

There’s no rule that says you have to put money into Portuguese debentures because your buddy in accounting did. But if you stick to conservative investments like bonds or, worse, bank savings accounts, your chances of becoming a 401(k) millionaire are virtually nil.

5. Keep Money Working. Over the years I participated in other profit-sharing plans. When I left those companies, I was given the option of taking the cash and rolling it over into another tax-deferred investment plan like a 401(k) or IRA or taking the money in a lump sum and using it as I wished. The latter is a bad move and here’s why: the government wants you to roll the money over and they’ve set up expensive traps if you don’t.

The IRS can take up to 20% of your retirement plan assets away from you if you elect to take a lump sum payout when you leave a job. If that’s not grim news, consider this: they’ll also tax you on the capital gains your money has earned while participating in the plan. (When you sell an investment for more than you paid, your profit is called a capital gain. It can be taxed at a rate as high as 28% of your earnings.) Now you see why keeping your money working in your 401(k) isn’t just your best option, it’s your only option.

If you take these five tenets to heart, and let the twin miracles of the stock market and compound interest take care of the rest, you’ll be a 401k Millionaire much faster than you ever dreamed possible.