The Financial Side of Telehealth Services

With health care consumers leery about heading out to the doctor's office during the pandemic unless it was necessary, telehealth medical services have ridden to the rescue.

In a word, telehealth services enabled patients to meet with doctors and clinicians over the phone, through a mobile app, or via video conferencing, in a contactless setting. With the threat of COVID-19 spread so pervasive, telehealth services have boomed during the pandemic.

According to a survey of 2,000 health care patients by Updox, a virtual care and healthcare communication company, 42 percent said they've used telehealth services since the beginning of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The upsides on telehealth are obvious. No travel to a doctor's office, no passage of germs between physician and patient, and no spending a lot of time in care center waiting rooms. You simply schedule a digital appointment, engage with your medical professional, and get quality care and advice in an easy-to-use digital manner.

Medical benefits aside, new telehealthcare users may wonder about the cost of digital-based doctor engagements.

Recently, KTE connected with Sebastian Seiguer, CEO of emocha, a telehealth platform that is currently being used by hospitals to monitor the health of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals battling COVID-19 on the frontline.

We asked Seiguer what he had to say about telehealth costs. Here's what he had to say.

KTE: What are the financial/cost components of telehealth services? What can consumers expect to pay?

Seiguer: What consumers can expect to pay for telehealth services varies widely based on the type of treatments they are receiving, and their health insurance plan.

Telehealth is generally being reimbursed at similar rates to in-person visits during the pandemic, but Medicare has waived various restrictions on reimbursements for telehealth services (and several large insurance plans have begun to cover these interactions, including those not directly related to COVID-19).

(A side note: According to ConnectWithCare.org, the average estimated cost of a telehealth visit is $40 to $50 per visit compared to the average estimated cost of $136 to $176 for in-person acute care.)

KTE: Are telehealth services covered under most health insurance plans?

Seiguer: Coverage for these services varies by both state and insurer, and it’s a rapidly evolving landscape. Twenty-six states have laws on the books which require private insurers to reimburse healthcare providers for telemedicine, and other states are considering passing such laws.

In some of these states, the reimbursement for telemedicine services must match that of in-person services. Medicare has approximately 180 telemedicine codes, which can be reimbursed, many for the same amount as in-person services. Some larger insurers have announced that they are making telehealth services free for a period of time during the COVID-19 crisis.

KTE: Is telehealth here to stay? Where do you see it going after C-19 and why?

Seiguer: While most of the changes announced by government institutions and private insurers are temporary, telehealth will continue to play a growing role in the future of healthcare.

One important and permanent change in regulation is the CMS announcement that remote patient monitoring codes can be used not just for chronic conditions, but also for acute or post-surgical conditions.

Past that, COVID-19 has highlighted the need for telehealth to ensure access to quality care for those who cannot easily access in-person appointments, and new regulations have given many healthcare providers and patients a chance to experience telehealth services for the first time.

With a friendlier regulatory environment in the future, we can likely expect telehealth services to become increasingly common in the post-COVID-19 era.