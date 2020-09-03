Working From Home for Good? Sell That Second Car

Lending Tree is out with an interesting study on Americans and the cars they own.

While coastal states especially have garages filled with multiple family vehicles, study authors say U.S. households could skip the second family car (mostly due to COVIS-19/remote workplace issues) and saving a bundle in the process.

Imagine avoiding not only a $350 monthly care payment, but also a $200 monthly insurance payment, and the associate cost of gassing up, maintaining and fixing needed repairs to an extra household vehicle? That savings figure could easily surpass $7,000 or more in annual vehicle spending, depending on the vehicles make, model, condition, and age.

That’s especially the case as more commuters stay ensconced in their homes, and aren’t driving to work anymore. With a workplace commute a primary use of a family car, taking it away can lead to some rare good pandemic news – big savings by selling an extra household vehicle.

“The coronavirus pandemic has upended Americans’ relationships with their commutes - and their vehicles. With many Americans struggling to make ends meet, and households likely to need fewer vehicles to get to work, downsizing could be a source of budgetary relief,” Lending Tree reports.

In its report, LendingTree researchers studied the percentage of households with multiple vehicles to find out how the work-from-home revolution could alter future commutes.

Among the key findings:

--- Oxnard, Calif., has the highest percentage of multi-vehicle households in the 100 largest U.S. metros.

--- New York is by far the metro with the smallest percentage of multi-vehicle households.

--- California metros have the most to gain from downsizing in the current work-from-home culture. Six of the top 20 metros in the study list are in the Golden State.

“People with higher incomes might be able to handle multiple car payments more easily than others, particularly if their disposable income is higher. Still, Californians also had the sixth-highest mean travel time to work (30 minutes) as of 2018 — the latest year for which data is available,” the study states. “So having more than one car per household can help minimize the pain of daily commutes, especially for households with more than one person working outside the home.”

This is where the coronavirus crisis can come into play, Lending Tree states.

“Since so many more Americans are working from home, the appeal of multiple vehicles may dim in favor of other options, including investing in homes or apartments or making workspaces better — though, this may not last for all workers when things can return something closer to the “old normal,” the study notes.

Not having an extra car around may trigger an inconvenience cost, but the overall potential savings are hard to ignore.

Put it this way, by selling a second or even third family vehicle, you're essentially giving yourself a raise of $500, $600, or more per month.

Plus, you're doing the environment a favor, too.

What's not to like?