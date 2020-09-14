Drive and Thrive: Tying Ride Shares to Credit Card Rewards

You might not know it, but there are deals to be had with ride-sharing services and rewards credit cards.

Both credit and cash can be earned when you pay for rides on Uber, Lyft and other rideshare providers, says Avi Wilensky, founder of Up Hail, a web app that compares prices and saves money on rideshares, ride hails, taxis, scooters, and other forms of ground transportation.

Checking in with KTE, Wilensky offers some specific card rewards benefits for “frequent” ride-sharing consumers.

American Express Platinum Card. With the Platinum Card from American Express, users can get up to $200 per year in Uber credits (i.e., $15 per month, with a $20 bonus for December).

“This perk comes with a $550 annual fee, which is hefty and only makes sense if you use the other benefits, such as the airline fee credits, hotel credits, travel protection, and other benefits that are useful for frequent travelers,” says Wilensky. “With this premium card, your points will never expire. Many of the perks are currently limited due to the coronavirus, so be sure to read the fine print.”

Chase credit cards. Chase cardholders get a free year of the subscription on the Lyft Pink membership (only on Chase Freedom, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, Ink Business Cash Credit Card, and Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card).

“This perk is valued at $19.99 per month, and members earn 5% savings on all car rides, priority airport pickups, surprise offers, relaxed cancellations,

and more,” he says. “In addition, members earn 5% cashback on every ride.”

“The card comes with a $95 annual price tag - it may only be worth it for frequent travelers that take advantage of perks like no foreign transactions and travel protection benefits,” Wilensky adds. “Another option for frequent Lyft riders is the World Elite MasterCard, which gives you $10 a month in Lyft credit. The annual fee for this card is $89.

Barclays Uber Visa. Uber or Uber Eats customers can sign up for the official Barclays Uber Visa, where there is no monthly or annual fee.

“The card offers 5% back in Uber credit to use on Uber, Uber Eats, and JUMP, 3% back in Uber credit on dining, hotels, and airfare, and 1% back in Uber credit on all other purchases,” Wilensky says.

If you depend on Uber or Lyft to get you around on a regular basis, the credit cards listed above are worth a closer look - they could trigger some nice cashback and credit rewards.





