Taboo Topic: Americans Won’t Confront Cash Shortfalls in Retirement

No doubt about it, money is a topic that most Main Street Americans won’t indulge in – at least publicly in front of family, friends, and co-workers.

Now we’re finding out that reluctance to be transparent about personal financial issues may be costing Americans over the long haul.

Take retirement planning, for example. According to a brand new study from Allianz, a Minneapolis, Mn.-based financial services firm, too many retirees and those nearing retirement age won’t discuss key issues like risk and longevity with their financial planners.

According to the study . . . .

--- Six in 10 non-retirees said running out of money before they die is one of their biggest worries, yet only 27% who work with a financial professional have discussed longevity risk.

--- 55% of non-retirees said they are worried they won’t have enough saved for retirement, yet only 6% have made developing a formal plan with a financial professional their top priority.

--- Less than 30% of Americans who work with a financial professional said they had discussed market risks, which can significantly impact the amount of money an individual holds in retirement.

The Allianz study is a wide-ranging one. The firm surveyed three categories of Americans to get different perspectives on retirement:

--- Pre-retirees (those 10 years or more from retirement).

--- Near-retirees (those within 10 years of retirement).

--- Those Americans who are already retired.

The findings reveal gaps in conversations with financial professionals that can help clients protect their retirement assets from some of the risks that can derail savings strategies, Allianz reports.

“Although people who have already retired are fairly confident about how long their money will last, six in 10 non-retirees said running out of money before they die is one of their biggest concerns,” the study states. “But unfortunately, only about a quarter (27%) of non-retirees who work with a financial professional have discussed this aspect of longevity risk and less than 15% have shared their concerns that they won’t have enough money to do the things they want in retirement.”

A penchant for not finishing the job, retirement savings-wise, is holding U.S. long-term savers back, as well.

“As it pertains to saving for retirement, many non-retirees seem to understand steps they need to take, but aren’t following through,” Allianz noted. “More than half (55%) of non-retirees said they are worried they won’t have enough saved for retirement and nearly one-third (31%) say they are way too far behind on retirement goals to be able to catch up in time.”

“Yet only 12% said setting long-term financial goals is their top priority and merely 6% identified developing a formal plan with a financial professional as their top priority.”

American retirement savers also understand that inflation can eat into savings, but yet again, they don’t like discussing an important financial topic with a money manager.

“Inflation is also a key concern, with nearly half (48%) of Americans viewing inflation as a threat to their ability to afford basic expenses in retirement,” the study states. “More than half (59%) also said they are worried that the rising cost of living will prevent them from enjoying their retirement, with the greatest concern (67%) coming from those 10 years or more from retirement (versus 59% for near-retirees and 40% for retirees).”

“Yet, among those who work with a financial professional, only around two in 10 are having discussions about the impact of inflation and how it can prevent them from enjoying their retirement.”

As Allianz puts it, retirement planning – especially the topic of running out of money – is an issue that “keeps people up at night.”

But when it comes to actually tackling key retirement-related financial problems, too many Americans are taking a “hands-off” mindset – just when it’s time to get into “hands-on” mode.

And the sooner the better.