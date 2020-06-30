Recession-Proof Your Finances During the Pandemic

COVID-19 is hardly in the rearview mirror yet, with cases up (but hospitalizations and deaths down) across the nation.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Americans continue to find silver linings from the pandemic that could translate into better financial management practices going forward.

I have my own list of money lessons learned over the past several months in lockdown, with these takeaways at the top of that list:

--- The foolishness of spending money dining out on a regular basis.

--- The fact that we really don’t need three cars in my family (and three insurance payments).

--- The mesmerizing effect that stems from aggressively paying down personal debt, and watching my debt obligations go down and my credit score goes up, using the cash saved by not going out during COVID-19.

I’m hardly alone.

The American Institute of Certified Financial Planners (AICPA) is out with a list of its own “lessons learned” that promise to help Americans “recession-proof their finances” in 2020.

The gist of the list? An emergency savings fund is deemed to be the most important step Main Street Americans can take to recession-proof their household finances this year – 84% of financial planners surveyed listed an emergency fund in their “top three” list.

“Paying off high-interest debt (53 percent), reflecting on lifestyle and priorities (49 percent), and reviewing your investment portfolio for risk tolerance (47 percent) were the next highest priorities,” the AICPA reports. “Establishing a ‘crisis’ budget of essential bills (30 percent) rounds out the top five.”

To further helps Americans get on the right financial track during and after COVID-19, members of the AICPAs National CPA Financial Literacy Commission listed these five “actionable tips” to take, as soon as possible.

Establishing and building an emergency fund. “You will be surprised at how fast small investments can add up when consistently made over the long term. Allocating just a few dollars a day toward building up your emergency fund will add to significant amounts in just a few months. A great first step is to simply set a goal amount. Know what you are working towards and check in regularly. Remember, climbing Mount Everest is done one step at a time, not all at once, and saving for a large financial milestone like an emergency fund is no different.” - David Almonte, member of the AICPA Financial Literacy Commission

Learn how to pay down high-interest debt. “Look at where your money is going each month, and reign in non-essentials. Find places you can easily pare back now, like recurring charges for subscriptions and memberships you rarely use and watch for costs that may have grown when you weren’t keeping close tabs. Set reasonable spending targets that leave a margin to pay down debt. If you have balances on credit cards, paying them down should be high on your list – you don’t want to be paying for last year’s purchases, along with interest charges, if this year’s income is interrupted.”- Neal Stern, CPA, member of the AICPA Financial Literacy Commission

Make lifestyle and spending priority considerations. “When making a purchase, always consider your income and use credit sparingly so you’re staying within your means. While having credit can make high-cost items easier to obtain, you may have costly interest charges and end up paying significantly more than the actual cost of the item. Don’t try to ‘keep up with the Joneses.’ Buying items just to show status may leave you with little funds for emergencies or anything else. Before you make a purchase, do your homework and consider if there is a lower-cost alternative that might be more suited to your needs.” - Tami Bolder, CPA, member of the AICPA Financial Literacy Commission

Learn how to recession-proof your investments. - “When it comes to investments, it’s essential for individuals of all ages to maintain a focus on their long-term goals and stay the course. A portfolio that reflects your current risk tolerance and time horizon is the best way to handle a market decline. To help manage exposure to market fluctuations, take time to revisit your asset allocation to make sure it is still in line with your financial goals.” – Robert Westley, CPA/PFS, member of the AICPA Financial Literacy Commission

Create a ‘crisis’ budget while in financial distress. “Layout your current income sources and see how those compare to current living expenses. Put together a crisis budget that only includes money you absolutely have to spend for the next 3 months – this is the amount you need to cover with any severance, unemployment, emergency fund and any other income you can bring in. When trimming back expenses, really focus on the ‘needs’ in your life prior to resorting to debt which may only provide a short-term solution to a much bigger and long-lasting problem. - Michael Landsberg, CPA/PFS, member of the AICPA Financial Literacy Commission

The Takeaway

Take these five action steps to shore up your household financial situation - and keep any recessionary wolves at bay in the process.