Are You Getting the Most From Your Financial Advisor?

According to a new survey from J.D. Power, overall investor satisfaction with full-service wealth management firms stands at 850 (on a 1,000-point scale). That’s up 15 points from 2019 and is the highest level ever recorded in the study’s 18-year history.

The single largest driver of consumer satisfaction with money managers are with investment performance and the increased financial advisory use of digital channels for client contact, which J.D. Power states are “directly correlated with increased investment.”

While satisfaction with money management performance is robust these days – even in a pandemic – it’s always a good idea to recognize the warning signs that a relationship with a financial advisor may be growing sour.

What are the red flags that a money manager just isn’t working out? Here are five that stand out, courtesy of Devin Wolf, a certified financial planner at Financial Plan Inc., in Bellingham, Wa.



--- The advisor doesn’t ask for your tax return. Without understanding your tax situation, it is impossible to give advice that is in your best interest.

--- Is your financial plan integrated with your retirement plan at work? Bad advisors will often recommend you invest all your money with them (so they can get paid) even if maximizing your opportunities through work are in your best interest.

--- Has the advisor constructed net worth and cash flow statements? Without understanding your complete picture, goals, and financial habits, the advisor can’t accurately tell you if you are on the right track.

--- Are you paying wealth management fees for portfolio management? It is common to see people paying 1-1.5% to their “financial advisor,” but they're really only receiving portfolio management. If you have a comprehensive advisor delivering value in many areas of your life they may be well worth their fee, but you can obtain portfolio management for a fraction of this cost. Many people in this situation haven’t even talked to their advisor in years.

--- Asking if they are a fiduciary isn’t good enough. Over the last couple of years, many people are claiming to be fiduciaries that really are not. You need to ask if they are legally held to the fiduciary standard through the SEC. Advisors that have taken a fiduciary oath, or sometimes operate in a fiduciary capacity but sometimes don’t will often claim to be fiduciaries.