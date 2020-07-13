TheStreet
The Kitchen Table Economist
HomeNews
Search

Are You Getting the Most From Your Financial Advisor?

brianoconnell

According to a new survey from J.D. Power, overall investor satisfaction with full-service wealth management firms stands at 850 (on a 1,000-point scale). That’s up 15 points from 2019 and is the highest level ever recorded in the study’s 18-year history.

The single largest driver of consumer satisfaction with money managers are with investment performance and the increased financial advisory use of digital channels for client contact, which J.D. Power states are “directly correlated with increased investment.”

While satisfaction with money management performance is robust these days – even in a pandemic – it’s always a good idea to recognize the warning signs that a relationship with a financial advisor may be growing sour.

What are the red flags that a money manager just isn’t working out? Here are five that stand out, courtesy of Devin Wolf, a certified financial planner at Financial Plan Inc., in Bellingham, Wa.

--- The advisor doesn’t ask for your tax return. Without understanding your tax situation, it is impossible to give advice that is in your best interest.

--- Is your financial plan integrated with your retirement plan at work? Bad advisors will often recommend you invest all your money with them (so they can get paid) even if maximizing your opportunities through work are in your best interest.

--- Has the advisor constructed net worth and cash flow statements? Without understanding your complete picture, goals, and financial habits, the advisor can’t accurately tell you if you are on the right track.

neonbrand-4N3iHYmqy_E-unsplash

--- Are you paying wealth management fees for portfolio management? It is common to see people paying 1-1.5% to their “financial advisor,” but they're really only receiving portfolio management. If you have a comprehensive advisor delivering value in many areas of your life they may be well worth their fee, but you can obtain portfolio management for a fraction of this cost. Many people in this situation haven’t even talked to their advisor in years.

--- Asking if they are a fiduciary isn’t good enough. Over the last couple of years, many people are claiming to be fiduciaries that really are not. You need to ask if they are legally held to the fiduciary standard through the SEC. Advisors that have taken a fiduciary oath, or sometimes operate in a fiduciary capacity but sometimes don’t will often claim to be fiduciaries.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Collegiate Americans: The Cost of College is About 50% Too High

College is about 50% too expensive, new study reports

brianoconnell

Mellow Mindset: Great Financial Stress-Fighting Tips During a Pandemic

Anxiety-reducing money tips during the pandemic

brianoconnell

Time for a Mid-Year Financial Check-Up!

July's a great time for a personal financial checkup.

brianoconnell

What Money Lessons Do You Teach Your Children?

Money lessons for the family need to happen sooner rather than later.

brianoconnell

Achieving Financial Stability During a Pandemic

Can you get fiscally fit during a pandemic?

brianoconnell

COVID Tests Free No Longer?

Are COVID-19 testing costs on the rise?

brianoconnell

Senior Splits: Gray Divorces Grow More Pervasive

Senior divorce is on the rise - and it's a big problem for many Baby Boomers.

brianoconnell

COVID Case: More on Financial Fraud During the Pandemic

Watch out for financial fraud during the pandemic

brianoconnell

Which U.S. States Have Fared the Best and Worst, Financially, During COVID-19?

Nevada feeling the financial pain the most during the pandemic

brianoconnell

Recession-Proof Your Finances During the Pandemic

Makes these moves to recession-proof your household finances

brianoconnell