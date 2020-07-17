Americans Raiding 401k's to Pay Bills During Pandemic

Dipping into a 401k or IRA plan in times of great financial stress is understandable, especially if you’ve been laid off or are suffering directly from the coronavirus and are unable to work.

In those scenarios, many Americans just don’t have a choice in the matter.

They may have few avenues to a cash pipeline other than their retirement plans, and if all goes well (that's a big "if"), they can pay back the money over a short period of time without too much of a short-term headache.

Apparently, that’s exactly what Main Street Americans are doing during the pandemic, according to a new study from American Consumer Credit Counseling, a Boston, Mass.-based non-profit financial counseling organization.

Overall, the study found that 22% of consumers have already borrowed from their 401(k) due to COVID-19.

The survey also found that that the number of respondents who report zero confidence in the U.S. economy rose from 16% in March to 23% in June (the month the poll was conducted.)

“The COVID-19 pandemic and related economic crisis are forcing Americans to borrow against their retirement funds, and confidence in the U.S. economy is further declining among those who have been hardest hit,” the survey reports.

The ACCC adds that nearly 80% of those surveyed in the organization’s Q1 Financial Health Index Survey in March said they had been impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.

At that time, the total number of identified U.S. infections was just 140,000 – roughly equivalent to the number who have now died from the virus nationwide. Compare that to today’s figures, which show 3.5 million positive COVID cases across the U.S., as testing capacity significantly rises compared to March.

“What we see among some Americans is perhaps what many Americans fear most: having to place their long-term financial security at risk just to get through and survive what is happening today,” says Steve Trumble, chief executive officer at the ACCC. “We always advise clients to avoid borrowing against retirement funds unless they are faced with an absolute and total financial emergency. That more than 20% of people are doing just that is yet another measure of this pandemic’s severity of impact.”

As the ACCC reports, there are hopeful signs in the new numbers.

For starters, the percentage of respondents who described their employment as “very stable” increased from 27% in March to 34% in June in the Q2. Furthermore, those who reported being “very confident” about their continued employment six months from now increased by 6.7% to more than 25% in the new survey.

Back to the bad news again. Trumble says the financial side of the pandemic crisis isn’t going away anytime soon, although financial consumers may have more options than they think in staying solvent.

“The good news for those households that are feeling the most pain is that mortgage companies, credit card issuers, and other lenders continue to work with borrowers through forbearance and payment deferral,” he says. “But our economy and way of life now face structural problems: from the continued closure of schools to uncertainty about safety on public transportation and the inability to reopen entire sectors safely."

"We will be dealing with this for a very long time.”