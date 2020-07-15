New Data on Private Student Loans - If You Have No Other College Funding Choice

Having three kids in college, I’m not the biggest fan of private student loans. That is, unless, you really need the money to top off junior’s next year (hopefully) on campus, and you've exhausted your federal student loan limits, and cannot get access to scholarships, grants, or work-study cash.

As opposed to federal student loans, which are easier to get, have lower interest rates, and more repayment options, private student loans are an easy second choice for college-bound American households.

All that said, private student loans appear to have more hurdles than ever in 2020 even though they seem to be growing in popularity, according to LendEDU's just-released "State of Private Student Loans" report.

The study, issued annually, tracks hundreds of thousands of rows of LendEDU’s proprietary private student loan data to find trends like the average interest rate, approval rate, loan size, and applied credit score versus approved credit score.

Feel free to check out the entire report at the link, but here are several notable takeaways on this year’s study.

If you’re in the market for a student loan, and haven’t considered a private loan, I’m still not sure why you’d want one – unless, as noted above, you’ve exhausted all other college financing options.

This from the report:

--- In 2020, the private student loan approval rate has been 21.61%, which is up from 16% in 2019. This year, the cosigner approval rate has been 36.09%, while the approval rate for those who apply without a cosigner has been 8.84%.

--- In 2020, the average private student loan applicant has a credit score of 638, while the average credit score for an applicant that has been approved has been 748.

--- In 2020, the average funded private student loan amount has been $11,279, which is down from 2019's average of $13,954 and way down from 2016's average of $16,285.

--- In 2019, the average private student loan interest rate was 10.63%, while the average variable rate was 11.20%, and the average fixed rate was 10.20%.

--- In 2019, the average private student loan interest rate for someone with a cosigner was 9.81%, while the average variable rate was 9.30%, and the average fixed rate was 10.20%.

--- In 2019, the average private student loan applicant had an income of $48,441, while the average income for an applicant that was approved was $76,964.

According to LendEDU, 2020 might be the “most uncertain year ever” for private student loan lenders due to the uncertainty around higher education, and many students opting to take gap years or explore cheaper alternatives.

Thus, a closer look at private student loans might be a "hold your nose" option as the autumn college semester season approaches – with whatever that brings in 2020.