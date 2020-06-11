Deep Six: Knocking Negative Information Off Your Credit Report

With interest rates scraping the bottom these days, Main Street consumers are gearing up to borrow money for new homes, credit cards, and auto and personal loans, among other financing targets.

One big roadblock in getting those loans is negative information on a borrower’s credit report.

Make no mistakes, a negative line or two on a credit report can mean the difference between approval and rejection, or possibly approval for credit, but at a higher (and more expensive) interest rate attached.

Don’t let that happen to you. Clearing toxic information from your credit report is a highly doable process. You just have to be diligent, start the correction process well before actually applying for credit, and make sure to review each step in the process.

Jeff Rose, chief executive officer at Good Financial Cents in Nashville, Tenn., offers a good step-by-step action plan to remove negative credit report entries – once and for all.

Here’s his checklist . . . .

--- Thoroughly review your credit report for any inaccuracies or errors. You can always get a free copy of your credit report one a year from annualcreditreport.com https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action, or from any one of the three major credit scoring agencies: Equifax, TransUnion, or Experian.

--- Submit a detailed explanation of what the errors are and why they are wrong to each of the credit bureaus.



--- Include your contact information as well as a copy of your credit report with the errors highlighted.



--- Send the written explanations through certified mail to the three credit bureaus.



--- The credit bureaus have 30 days to respond to your request unless they deem it frivolous.





--- If a mistake is fixed on your credit report, you can request that the credit bureau send out an updated report to anyone who has requested it in the last six months.



Lastly, keep in mind that removing errors from your credit report, though time consuming, is critical. “Errors on your credit report can affect your credit score,” Rose said. "This in turn can impact your ability to buy a home or a car, for example.”





“If you're eventually able to secure these loans, you could end up paying a much higher interest rate if your credit score is low, making your life harder than it needs to be,” he added.

Do the job right, however, and you can pick off potential credit report problems before they lead to credit rejection or higher interest rates.



