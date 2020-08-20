Big Discounts on National Seniors Day

Tomorrow, August 21st is National Senior Citizens Day – a day to give our older and wiser family, friends and neighbors some thanks – and some respect – for all they’ve contributed to the national well-being.

To celebrate, RetailMeNot has gathered a list of senior discounts from all the retailers that seniors know and love – and a surprise or two.

Check out the deals for seniors below, and see if you can’t land a big discount if you’re 55-or-over.

One caveat – RetailMeNot reminds consumers to always confirm ahead of time that your local venue honors these specific senior discounts.

Senior Discounts on Apparel, Home and Tech

Amazon Prime

If you have a Medicaid card, you may qualify for a discounted Amazon Prime membership. If so, you can pay just $5.99 per month instead of the full-price $12.99 monthly rate. Nice, right?

Belk

In select stores, customers 55 and up enjoy exclusive in-store savings on Tuesdays.

Goodwill

Many Goodwill stores have weekly senior discounts. Check with your local store to find out whether they have a senior discount day.

JOANN

Keep an eye out for Senior Discount Day, when shoppers 55 and older get 20% off their total purchase.

Kohl’s

Every Wednesday, Kohl’s knocks 15% off your bill if you’re 60 or older.

LensCrafters

Give yourself a new look with their senior discounts and your AARP card. (Get it? A new look?)

Michaels

If you’re 55 years or older, you can get crafty at 10% off.

Rite Aid

With the wellness65+ program, you get a free blood pressure screening and a pharmacist consultation to discuss your medications and immunizations, plus a 20% off senior discount on the first Wednesday of every month.

Tanger Outlets

Shopaholics, rejoice! Save on already-good prices at Tanger Outlets with a free coupon book, available at the on-site Tanger offices. It includes discount offers of up to 20% off from stores like Rockport, Eddie Bauer, Easy Spirit and Harry & David.

T-Mobile

Customers ages 55 and older can get two lines for $35 per line with AutoPay—all with unlimited talk, text and LTE data. Time to call the grandkids!

Walgreens

Get 20% off in-store purchases on the first Tuesday of the month if you are 55 or older and a Balance Rewards member.

Senior Discounts on Travel

American Airlines

Senior discounts are available for some domestic flights for travelers 65 years and older, but you’ll need to call American Airlines to make the reservation.

Best Western

Those 55 and older get 10% or more off their room rate at any of Best Western’s 4,100 hotels worldwide.

British Airways

AARP members get up to $200 off flights to Europe, Asia, the Middle East or Africa on British Airways.

Greyhound

Why not leave the driving to someone else? Those 62 and older receive 5% off passenger fares.

Hertz

Travelers over 50 can save up to 20% on a rental car. Now you can afford to upgrade to a snazzy little number next time you’re on vacation.

Marriott

If you’re 62 years old or older, score 15% off your stay at Marriott brand hotels worldwide, seven days a week.

Royal Caribbean

Retirement: Time to kick back and relax. Royal Caribbean offers deals and steals on the high seas for travelers 55 and older.

Southwest Airlines

If you’re over 65, you’re eligible for senior fares (fully refundable) and perks.

Zipcar

Urban retirees who rely on public transportation but want an occasional set of wheels should check out the car-sharing company Zipcar. AARP members join for $40 (versus $70) and get $40 in free driving credit.

Senior Discounts on Food and Entertainment

Cici’s Pizza

Many locations offer senior discounts, but deals vary, so contact your local store for more information.

Cinemark

Every Cinemark theater offers different senior discounts but on different days, so check your local theater box office for pricing and participation.

Denny’s

Check out Denny’s 55+ menu catered specifically to seniors. AARP members get 15% off.

El Pollo Loco

Ages 60 and up get a 10% discount—maximum savings of $1.

Golden Corral

The senior buffet will save you about 50 cents off regular menu prices, but the early bird special is where it’s at. Guests 60 and up can enjoy the buffet between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday, for $7.59—drinks included.

IHOP

From buttermilk pancakes to BLTs, the IHOP 55+ menu has senior discount prices on a variety of menu options.

National Parks

Pay just $80 for a lifetime membership, and you can access more than 2,000 national parks and federal recreation areas in the U.S. The pass covers the entrance and day fees, and may even provide discounts on park amenities such as camping, swimming, boat launching or guided tours. If you’re 62 years or older, simply apply online.

Outback Steakhouse

Present your AARP membership card and receive 10% off your entire check, excluding alcohol.

Perkins

Favorite of R.O.M.E.O.s (Retired Old Men Eating Out) everywhere, Perkins has a 55+ menu with discounted prices.

Regal Cinema

Get a discounted ticket if you’re over 60. Makes you want to spring for popcorn, doesn’t it?

SilverSneakers

Many gyms and fitness centers have special classes for older members, but see if you’re eligible for SilverSneakers. This perk, which is open to adults 65 or older who use certain Medicare or other health plans, allows free access to more than 12,000 fitness centers, gyms, YMCAs and Curves.

