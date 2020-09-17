Mortgage Forbearance Still an Option for Struggling Homeowners

With millions of Americans still out of work and unable to pay their mortgages, Boston-based American Consumer Credit Counseling is out with new guidance on mortgage loan relief and low-interest-rate financing.

First up is mortgage forbearance, as COVID-19 relief options are still possible through the CARES Act.

The CARES Act grants consumers 180 days of forbearance with the option to extend another 180 days if needed. Under forbearance, the ACCC reports, consumers can either reduce their monthly payments or suspend payments without being charged late fees or reported to credit bureaus. Interest still accrues, and the full balance must be paid off in full, but consumers can spread their missed payments and interest over time.

Consumers can also turn to low-interest rate mortgage loan refinancing to cut home loan costs. But there is a caveat or two.

“Although interest rates are at an all-time low, there are several things consumers must consider before refinancing their mortgage,” notes Steve Trumble, president and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling. “An important question is whether they are refinancing to lower monthly payments or to shorten the overall term. With fees and closing costs associated with a new loan, refinancing is not always the most cost-effective option for consumers looking to reduce their payments.”

The ACCC advises homeowners seeking a mortgage refinancing loan to take some preparatory steps first.

--- Borrowers should check credit scores and get quotes from several different mortgage lenders. Lenders will do an appraisal to ensure the home’s value can support the loan.

---- Borrowers should also assemble all relevant financial documents - pay stubs, tax returns, bank statements, monthly expenses, and debt - to demonstrate employment stability, proper debt-to-income ratio, and other creditworthiness factors for the mortgage underwriter.

“Even though interest rates are low, there are many consumers who are struggling to make ends meet due to layoffs, furlough, or the closing of a business,” Trumble add. “Mortgage forbearance may make sense for those struggling to make monthly mortgage payments due to the unforeseen circumstances the pandemic has caused.”

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, approximately four million Americans are either in or have sought relief through forbearance programs. Under the CARES Act, consumers holding federally backed mortgages and who have experienced financial hardship may enter the forbearance program and be saved from foreclosure. Federal mortgages include Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, and USDA.

“While forbearance is not reported to the credit bureaus, down the road, lenders will be able to see if a consumer was ever in forbearance, which could impact their ability to get a loan,” added Trumble.

With 40% Americans struggling to even meet daily expenses, according to the ACCC, getting some much-needed mortgage help from either forbearance or mortgage refinancing – and the sooner the better.