A Bail Bondman's Take on Lending Money to Family or Friends

Based on the emails and social media notes I get, the topic of lending money to family or friends comes up regularly. That's usually when I hear about a family member or friend who gets burned after a so-called "social personal loan."

It really depends on the situation. If, for example, your brother's truck breaks down and he can't afford to fix it, but needs it for work - that's a worthy cause.

On the other hand, if your brother needs a bailout after a tough weekend at the tables in Las Vegas, that's a cry for help, and a loan could just make things worse.

A while back, I asked a bail bondsman - who sees the family-or-friend loan scenario all the time - what he thought of lending cash to people you know.

His name is Adi Dzebic, and he's the owner of the Bail Bonds Network in Philadelphia. Here's what he had to say.

"We see this issue on a daily basis as family and friends look to bail their loved ones out of jail," Dzebic said. "It's a sensitive and urgent situation where time is of the essence. People often quickly make a decision to bail out someone they know and don't think too much about it, until it's too late and they are on the hook for the full dollar amount of the bail bond."



Dzebic especially sees issues with boyfriends or girlfriends bailing out one another. "The relationship goes sour and all of a sudden people want their money back and don't mind seeing their loved one go back to jail," he said.



Family members often put up property and other assets as collateral to bail out their loved one.

"If the released person misses any court dates or violates any of their release terms, they can go back to jail and the supporting family member may lose the assets they put up for collateral, or may at least see additional fees," Dzebic added.



Sometimes, it does make sense to help a family and friend if you are aware of their financial situation and ability to repay you.

"If that's the case, clear terms need to be set and signed by both parties," Dzebic said. "Documentation is key, especially with risky individuals who may not pay the money back."



In some cases, Dzebic recommends that family members seek out emergency loans so the person can finance themselves instead of pulling in their family members.



"With bail bonds, large amounts can be at stake - we're talking about property being put up as collateral," he said. "Sometimes we don't even want to deal with girlfriends bailing out their boyfriends since too often we see relationships go bad. All of a sudden, we're chasing down all parties to meet their agreed-upon terms."



Thus, setting terms and signing paperwork helps, but many individuals who can't hold up their verbal agreement also won't respond to the paperwork. "You'll have more success in court to hold them liable, but a courtroom isn't an option for smaller dollar amounts," he added. "Is it worth your time, court fees, and effort to get that $250-$500 back?



In Dzebic's industry, people are signing over $5,000 to $50,000 in liability to bail out their friends and family.

"But a lot more is at risk for them and things don't always go right," he said. "You're essentially risking your own

financial freedom and assets in order to vouch for someone to comply with their bail release terms, and that's asking a lot."



Wise words indeed, from a bail bondsman who knows a thing or two about lending money to family and friends - because he's seen a thing or two about lending money to family and friends.