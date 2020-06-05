Looking For a Deal on Good Used Car? Try Hertz

With Hertz going out of business and declaring bankruptcy, the once-formidable auto rental company is now selling its vehicles to all buyers – and the deals are something to see.

According to a study from ISeeCars.com https://www.iseecars.com/buying-a-rental-car-study Hertz vehicles “can currently be found on average for $1,389 below market value, which is 43.3 percent more than the average discount for Hertz vehicles in April at $969.”

The study points to some specific deals for buyers below, citing deals on cars, SUV’s and trucks from model years 2017-to-2020. For example, you can pick up a BMW 7 Series for 13.7% off - for a cash savings of $6,877.

Or, how about a Mercedes-Benz A-Class vehicle for 13% off - at $4,252 in savings?

Take a look at the study (link above) and, if interested, head over to Hertz.com for a closer look.