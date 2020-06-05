The Kitchen Table Economist
Top Stories
News

Looking For a Deal on Good Used Car? Try Hertz

brianoconnell

With Hertz going out of business and declaring bankruptcy, the once-formidable auto rental company is now selling its vehicles to all buyers – and the deals are something to see.

According to a study from ISeeCars.com https://www.iseecars.com/buying-a-rental-car-study Hertz vehicles “can currently be found on average for $1,389 below market value, which is 43.3 percent more than the average discount for Hertz vehicles in April at $969.”

The study points to some specific deals for buyers below, citing deals on cars, SUV’s and trucks from model years 2017-to-2020. For example, you can pick up a BMW 7 Series for 13.7% off - for a cash savings of $6,877.

Or, how about a Mercedes-Benz A-Class vehicle for 13% off - at $4,252 in savings?

Take a look at the study (link above) and, if interested, head over to Hertz.com for a closer look.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Unemployment Numbers Improve in May: Is the Worst News Behind Us?

The U.S. unemployment numbers for May show improvement.

brianoconnell

Q&A on Adjustable Rate Mortgages

Should you get an adjustable-rate mortgage?

brianoconnell

Unemployment Numbers Grim, Economic Experts Say

More Americans are unemployed this week.

brianoconnell

Financial Fees We Hate to Pay

Financial fees we hate the most.

brianoconnell

For parents, teaching financial literacy to the kids is a big deal.

Use the lockdown to teach your kids about financial literacy.

brianoconnell

Investment Broker Versus Investment Advisor: What’s the Difference?

Choosing between a financial advisor or a broker is a big key to investment success.

brianoconnell

More Americans Missing Mortgage Payments

Americans aren't paying their mortgages

brianoconnell

Five Financial Matters We're Overlooking Right Now

Overlooked financial moves

brianoconnell

Cash-Strapped? Cut a Deal on Credit Card Debt

How to negotiate credit card debt.

brianoconnell

Red States Max Out on Stimulus Checks

A review of stimulus checks across each U.S. states reveals some wide disparities

brianoconnell