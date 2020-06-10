Financial Fees We Hate to Pay



Nobody likes paying financial fees - they're the money management equivalent of a root canal or backing the New York Jets.

What financial fees do people hate the most? Here's one financial expert's opinion, from Ben Premo, founder of the consumer fee website Truefees.com.



1. Continuous/Extended Overdraft Fee: Getting hit with a $35 Overdraft fee is bad enough, but some banks take it a step further and charge you a daily or continuous fee until you bring your account balance back into the positive.

This is a total "kick you when you're down" move that some banks like to play. The best way to avoid overdraft related fees is by taking advantage of online/mobile banking and setting up low balance alerts, which will warn you when your balance drops below a certain dollar amount.



2. Card Replacement Fee: Losing or even worse having your debit card stolen is not a fun experience.

To make matters worse some banks will charge you a card replacement fee between $5-10 to get a new one issued. If this is a common practice at your bank, reconsider where you keep your money.



3. Incoming Wire Fee: If you send money to someone at another financial institution with a wire transfer, it’s safe to say there will be a fee to pay. Also, know that some banks will charge you a fee for receiving a wire transfer.

The next time someone wants to wire you money, give your bank a call to make sure it's not going to cost you some extra dollars.



4. Chargeback Fee: This fee doesn't happen often but when it does it's very irritating. When a check you deposit comes from another person that doesn’t have enough money in their account to cover it, you'll be slapped with a "chargeback fee."

Basically, your bank will take out the check you deposited, and then charge you a fee (also known as a return deposit fee.) It's hard to avoid this fee, as you never truly know if a check you receive is good or not.



5. ATM fee: ATM fees have reached an all-time high, and it’s like adding salt to an open wound. There are two separate fees that can come into play when accessing your money at some ATMs. If you use a machine that's not in your bank's preferred network be prepared for a fee. In addition to that, the machine owner will more than likely charge its own fee.

Between those two fees, you might pay about $5 to take your own cash out. The best way to avoid these fees is knowing what ATM network your bank uses and carrying extra cash - just in case.











