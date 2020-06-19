No More Pencils, No More Books? Clarifying the Benefit of a Graduate School Degree

I’m surely not the first to say so, but Alice Cooper was way ahead of his time.

Cooper, author of the 1972 classic rock anthem “School’s Out”, likely didn’t know that the average cost of a master’s degree would be $62,000 and $100,000 for a doctorate degree in 2020 – but here we are today.

In a manner of speaking, Cooper’s song continues to hit all the right notes almost 50 years later, as newly-minted college graduates wonder if they should enter the working world or extend their education and land a graduate or doctorate degree.

It’s a good question that demands a good answer.

So, what do actual education experts say about the value of a graduate school degree?

“It depends,” says Patrick Mullane, executive director at Harvard Business School Online. “You need to know several key things before making any decisions.”

Here’s a checklist from Mullane that should help anyone mulling over a graduate or doctorate degree – today or a year or longer from now:

1. Have a clear understanding of the total cost of going to graduate school. “Have an even clearer understanding of the amount you will have to borrow to get the degree,” Mullane says.

2. Consider some worst-case scenarios – is there a chance you won’t finish your degree? “This is a very important question; according to NASFFA statistics, only 61% of students who begin a master’s degree complete a degree,” he adds. “What’s worse is that students who don’t complete a degree still incur student debt. That’s the worst place to be – you don’t get the benefit of the graduate degree but you have all the burden of a student loan.”

“If you’re not sure about it, take your time and be sure to do your homework so you have a good idea if it’s worth it.”

3. Understand the value of the field you choose. “The world needs social workers and sociologists,” Mullane says. “But jobs in fields like these are among the lowest-paying. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t study them and follow a passion, but you should go in “eyes wide open” about the financial consequences if you do.”

4. Understand the value of the institution you are considering. Where you go to earn your graduate or doctorate degree does matter, Mullane notes. “It may not seem fair, but it’s true,” he says. “It doesn’t mean that the Ivy League is the only option. But it does mean that paying a king’s ransom to go to any school no matter its brand reputation is probably not prudent.”

“If you can’t go to a top-tier university, your state schools may be the best bet.”