Here's What's Inside the Newly Proposed GOP Stimulus Package
brianoconnell
Senate Republicans on Monday have rolled out a new $1 trillion pandemic stimulus proposal today.
The legislation is the first move in what proponents hope to be bipartisan negotiations with Democrats as Washington D.C pols grapple with an economic and public health crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The legislation has been dubbed the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act. TheStreet has more on the proposal here.