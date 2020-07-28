TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

Here's What's Inside the Newly Proposed GOP Stimulus Package

brianoconnell

Senate Republicans on Monday have rolled out a new $1 trillion pandemic stimulus proposal today.

The legislation is the first move in what proponents hope to be bipartisan negotiations with Democrats as Washington D.C pols grapple with an economic and public health crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation has been dubbed the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act. TheStreet has more on the proposal here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Americans Not Happy About Financial Companies - and Uncle Sam - During the Pandemic

U.S. financial consumers not happy with private and public enterprise during COVID-19

brianoconnell

When to Sell an Underperforming Dividend Stock

Selling a loser stick before it's too late

brianoconnell

Go Ahead and Contest That College Financial Aid Award - Even as Most Don't

When colleges issue financial aid offers, ask for more money - you'll likely get it.

brianoconnell

In a Time of Financial Peril, Credit Card Firms Yanking Plastic Privileges

Credit card firms quick to pull credit during the pandemic

brianoconnell

All Those Years Ago: Americans Financial Satisfaction Slides to 2015 Levels

Big shocker - 2020 shows Americans are down on their financial luck

brianoconnell

Main Street Americans on a Financial Precipice Due to COVID-19?

Americans facing massive debt and delinquencies during COVID-19

brianoconnell

Hour Workers Falling Way Behind – and That’s Not Right

It's time we stepped up on behalf of hourly workers.

brianoconnell

Newbies, Stymied by COVID-19, Looking to Make Hay in Stock Market

Raise a glass to a new national pastime - stock market investing.

brianoconnell

Five Ways to Accelerate Your 401k Plan

In times of economic strife, apply these tips to boost your 401(k) plan.

brianoconnell

U.S. Seniors Could Cash in on Second Stimulus

More stimulus means more cash for U.S. seniors in 2020 - here's why

brianoconnell