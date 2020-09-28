Graduate School Programs That Are Worth a Look

If you have some time on your hands during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and you’re thinking of either going back to school or continuing on to graduate school, Student Loan Planner is out with a helpful guide on the various graduate school programs.

Student Loan Planner, which coaches students and families on all things student loans, aggregated years’ worth of data on several different degrees to answer the lingering question - is graduate school worth it?

“Like much in life, the answer to that question is, “it depends,” says Rob Bertman, senior consultant at the company. “You have to assess both the debt you will incur, as well as the average salary you can expect to make.”

Here are some clinical/social graduate school programs that may – and may not - pay off for hard-working students, straight from the Student Loan Planner Report.

· Pharmacist. Even if you attend one of the cheapest schools, pharmacy school debt is dangerously high, while the job outlook is not nearly as positive. And that could make trying to pay off over $170,000 in student debt even more difficult and stressful.

· Mental Health Counselor. From a purely financial perspective, becoming a mental health counselor may not be worth the cost. The average college graduate makes about the same or more money as a mental health counselor. But mental health counselors aren’t generally in it for the money, and the country needs more of them.

· Veterinarian. Veterinarians have one of the highest student debt loads. Their average debt comes in at $277,949 -- three times the median veterinarian salary, which is $95,460. Tread carefully here, but the payout is top tier if you can manage the debt burden.

· Nurse practitioner. NPs are in high demand and can finish their education at a relatively low cost compared to the average nurse practitioner salary. Plus, many of them are eligible for favorable loan repayment like Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

· Social Worker. Student debt for social workers is on the lower end of the spectrum (less than six figures) and the median annual wage for all social workers, as of May 2019, was $50,470, which is higher than that of a mental health counselor.