As investors look for a safe haven, they're turning to an old ally - gold. TheStreet has the story:

https://videos-fms.jwpsrv.com/0_5f2b6ad0_0xcd66d3290e803efbad82533af424ae656ed6bf12/content/conversions/yilQ2i4J/videos/drn77dZ3-32508837.mp4