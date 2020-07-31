Fixed or Variable Rate Mortgage: What's the Call in a Low-Rate Market?

I was talking to a friend of mine in the real estate business this week – he’s a broker who helps people close their mortgage deals – and my friend says this is the lowest he’s seen mortgage interest rates in the 30-plus years he’s spent in the business.

It’s common, my friend tells me, to close mortgage deals at 2.25% these days, which is a godsend for homeowners looking to refinance and to homebuyers who want to save a big chunk of change on a new house.

How much can you save on rates right now? A lot of cash.

Take, for example, a $300,000 mortgage with an interest rate of 5%. The total cost of that mortgage, not taking taxes into account, would be $579,767.00 with a traditional 30-year fixed mortgage. The monthly payment is $1,610.00.

Slice that interest rate to 2.25% and those figures change dramatically. Now, the price of the home slides to $412,826.00, while the monthly payment falls to $1,147.

With rates so low, it’s no wonder that the mortgage market is so active right now – but what kind of mortgage should you get?

To new buyers and homeowners looking for a new mortgage, the primary options are to choose between the traditional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or a 30-year variable rate mortgage.

Yes, you can slide down to a 15-year mortgage and make out great in this rate environment, but for the purposes of this tutorial, let’s focus on which mortgage model makes the best sense for you.

Recently, we spoke with Anthony Sherman, the chief executive officer at Simplist, an online mortgage marketplace to get an expert’s take on fixed-versus-variable mortgage loans.

Fixed-Rate Vs. Adjustable-Rate Mortgages



Fixed-rate mortgages are exactly what they sound like: rates that remain unchanged throughout the life of a loan.

“If you lock in at 3.6% for 30 years, you’ll pay 3.6% interest for 30 years,” Sherman says. “Adjustable rates, on the other hand, are fixed for a period of time—usually three, five, seven, or 10 years—and then are adjusted each subsequent year over the life of the loan. The adjustment is made according to a designated index that fluctuates based on market trends.”



Fixed-rate mortgages are often a good choice for borrowers who value certainty, as they offer unchanging monthly payments around which families can budget.

“They operate independently of outside economic forces, meaning that they are unaffected by fluctuating rates (as we have seen of late),” Sherman explains. “Of course, this means that borrowers are at a disadvantage when rates fall dramatically — they’d have to refinance to realize the benefits of low rates, which involves paying fees and costs all over again.”

“Additionally, fixed-rate mortgages often carry higher initial rates than adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs),” he adds.



Adjustable-rate mortgages typically offer lower rates and monthly payments than comparable fixed-rate mortgages during the initial rate period, enabling borrowers to pay down the principal faster.

“They also enable borrowers to passively take advantage of falling rates, like we’re seeing now, without having to refinance,” Sherman says. “It’s worth noting, however, that rates (and therefore monthly payments) may rise considerably over the life of the loan – that could be a shock to those with strict monthly budgets.”

Weigh These Factors Before Choosing a Mortgage



Here are the chief considerations when deciding which is best for you, according to Sherman.



--- Do you know how long you plan to stay in the home? If it’s only for a few years (i.e., 10 years or less), it can be advantageous to take the ARM with a lower rate. In this case, taking the ARM has no pitfalls.



--- How frequently does the ARM rate adjust after the initial fixed-rate period is up? While most ARMs adjust each year on the anniversary of the loan inception, some can adjust as often as once per month. Determine just how much or little volatility you’d be most comfortable with, and negotiate the mortgage terms from there.



--- What’s the interest rate environment like right now? When rates are high, ARMs generally make more sense, with built-in room for rates and payments to fall down the line. With rates this low right now, the fixed mortgage may make more sense.



--- How strict is your monthly budget? Do you have a lot or a little wiggle room each month once all the bills are paid? No one knows your finances better than you do, so choose wisely (and reasonably) when selecting which type of mortgage rate is right for you.



As Sherman points out, there are specific differences between fixed and variable rate mortgages. They’re largely dependent on the home you buy, the price you pay, and how long you plan on living there.

Right now, that low-interest rate scenario would seem to favor fixed-rate mortgages over variable-rate mortgages, given the stability of low mortgage rates over the long haul.

That said, to each his or her own. Before you make a call on a mortgage deal, talk to a real estate and/or financial professional first.

It’s a great time to land a mortgage – just make sure you’re making the right decision.