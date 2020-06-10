Federal Reserve Not Expected to Move Interest Rates Today

The Federal Reserve’s Open Markets Committee is meeting this afternoon, but experts don’t see much movement on interest rates.

Steve Rick, Chief Economist at CUNA Mutual Group delivers some thoughts on the FOMC meetup and on the impact of Fed policy on interest rates going forward.

This from Rick:

Last week’s May jobs report got a lot of buzz, but I think (Federal Reserve Chair Jerome) Powell will be providing a healthy dose of skepticism to remind us that we’re not nearly out of the woods yet.

During the months of March and April we lost a total of 22 million jobs, and although in May we gained back 2.5 million of these, that’s only 11% of this massive loss and still 19.5 million jobs down from the apex set back in February. So, we remain in an economic ditch.

Moreover, due to misclassification errors, the true unemployment rate is probably above 16% today, and not the 13.3% reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The quality and certainly of the household survey data is called into question because the survey response rate declined to 67% in May, below the 83% response rate at the beginning of the year.

We can’t expect reports like May’s in the months ahead, even as things start to reopen more. These first 2.5 million jobs are the low hanging fruit – the most productive workers that are the easiest to bring back to reopening businesses.

Looking ahead, it may take another four years to bring the level of employment back to its pre-pandemic peak. There are three factors that will slow the pace of rehiring the unemployed going forward:

Also, there are many “zombie firms” that will shut their doors over the next few months, meaning that their employees will need to seek employment at other firms.

Businesses will use this opportunity to not rehire their least productive workers, who will then have to find new jobs elsewhere as well.

Additionally, the pace of new business formation will go down as many hopeful entrepreneurs become hesitant to risk their own financial capital to start a new small business with the threat of a second wave of the COVID-19 virus presenting a major business risk.

The big question that underlies the Fed’s responses moving forward is what consumers’ new spending patterns will look like.

Without an effective treatment or vaccine for the COVID-19 virus, many older consumers will be hesitant to go out and spend as they did before the pandemic started. And since a significant portion of all consumer spending (40%) is done by those over the age of 55, this could present a sizable headwind as the economy tries to get back on its feet.

We could also see Americans try to build up more precautionary savings before the next external shock hits the economy, and an increase in savings will translate to a decrease in spending. This change in spending behavior will not only hinder the speed of the recovery but also the speed of job creation.

Overall, while I think the economy is only at the beginning of finding its way through this recession, the Fed has shouldered a historic amount of burden in the form of monetary relief thus far and I don’t expect Powell to unveil any drastic moves with interest rate drops or new program announcements.