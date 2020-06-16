Elderly Financial Abuse Warning Signs

I didn't know this, but June 15 was World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (or WEAAD). Senior citizen advocates describe WEAAD as "the day for the entire world to focus its attention on raising awareness about elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation, and protecting seniors from abuse."

That description came from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (from my home state), which is out this week with a warning about signs of senior financial exploitation - and ways to help prevent this type of abuse.

“Social isolation is a leading factor contributing to the financial exploitation of older investors,” said Richard Vague, acting secretary at DoBS. “Social distancing and other mitigation efforts have helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but it provides more opportunities for scammers to take advantage of seniors. It’s important for all of us to know the signs of elder financial abuse and what to do about it.”

While elderly financial abuse can strike at any time, perpetrators often do so during times in a senior’s life when they may be more vulnerable, such as during a health crisis or after the death of a loved one. That scenario could be happening for a senior family member you know right now, authorities say.

"Scammers often gather personal details from obituaries and social media posts and use this information to target their victims," the PA DoBS reported. "Some even will exploit trust within seniors’ social and support groups to become more involved in their lives."

The agency also noted that warning signs of senior financial exploitation can be "difficult to identify or recognize." Common signs to watch for include:

A new and overly protective friend or caregiver or surrendering control of finances to a new friend or partner.

Fear or sudden change in feelings about somebody.

A lack of knowledge about financial status or reluctance to discuss financial matters.

Sudden or unexplained changes in spending habits, a will, trust, or beneficiary designations.

Unexplained checks made out to cash, unexplained loans, or unexplained disappearance of assets (cash, valuables, securities, etc.). Also, watch for suspicious signatures on the senior’s checks or other documents.

The good news? Family members can help out a stop to elderly financial abuse. Get the job done with these action steps from the DoBS:

Contact older family members, friends, and neighbors to let them know you are thinking of them. While in-person visits may not be possible yet, call or leave a note on their front door. If they have the technology, send them a text or email, or video chat.

Inform older family members to know that fraudsters are active right now and make them aware of the red flags of fraud, which remain consistent regardless of the fraud or scam.

Act quickly: Call your state's attorney general office or, if you believe you have fallen victim to a scam, contact local law enforcement. USA.gov has a handy web page of all the attorney general's office in the nation - find it here https://www.usa.gov/state-attorney-general.

Yes, we all have a lot on our plates these days. But paying some extra attention to older loved ones right now can stop a fraudster in his tracks - before he bilks an elderly family member (or a friend of the family) and triggers a financial calamity that otherwise could be avoided.