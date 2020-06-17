On the Rebound? U.S. Credit Card Holders Feeling Robust These Days

You'd never know the U.S. was in deep economic peril - not after a record 17.7% hike in retail spending and a renewed sense of enthusiasm on the part of credit card owners this week.

Let's do retail spending first - this from Trading Economics.

Retail sales in the US jumped 17.7 percent from a month earlier in May of 2020, recovering from a record 14.7 percent fall in April, and much better than forecasts of an 8 percent increase. It is the biggest rise on record as Americans went back to work and many stores reopened after the coronavirus lockdown.

Biggest increases were seen in stores with clothing (188 percent); furniture (89.7 percent); sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & book stores (88.2 percent); electronics and appliances (50.5 percent); motor vehicles (44.1 percent); food services and drinking places (29.1 percent); miscellaneous stores (13.6 percent); and gasoline stations (12.8 percent).

Still, compared to the same month in 2019, retail sales fell 6.1 percent. Also, sales were 12.7 percent lower in the three months to May than in the 3 months to February before the pandemic started.

As for cardholder sentiment, confidence in their ability to pay their credit card bills is the "highest it has been in nearly two years," says CompareCards in a new report out today.

The CompareCards report on cardholder sentiment is a key indicator of consumer sentiment and shouldn't be overlooked.

It asks credit cardholders how confident they are in their ability to pay their credit cards’ monthly statement balance in full this month and why. It also asks cardholders how often they’ve paid their statement balances in full in the past six months and how often they expect to do so in the next six months.

Here's what CreditCards.com says in its latest review of cardholder sentiment.

50% of cardholders said they are “very confident” in their ability to pay their credit cards’ monthly statement balance in full this month. That’s up 3 percentage points from May and is the highest number seen since tracking began in September 2018.

Just 15% said they were “not at all confident.” That’s unchanged from last month and equals the lowest percentage since May 2019.

The bump in confidence was driven by men. The percentage of men saying they were very confident jumped 7 percentage points (from 49% to 56%) this month, while the percentage of women saying the same was unchanged since last month at 45%.

33% of cardholders said they paid their cards’ monthly statement balance in full in each of the past six months, unchanged from May. Meanwhile, 18% said they had paid their bills in full in none of the past six months, up from 16% in May.

35% of cardholders said they expect to pay their card’s monthly statement balance in full in each of the next six months, up from 34% in May. On the other hand, 16% said they expect to pay in full in none of the next six months. That’s up 2 percentage points from May.

Among those who aren’t confident in paying their bills in full this month, 37% blamed the COVID-19 crisis. In May, that percentage was 52% and in April, it was at 70%.

Most certainly, the COVID-19 crisis is the elephant in the room, personal finance-wise right now. But there are some indications that Main Street Americans are absorbing the economic blow much better than the mainstream media admits.

This from the CompareCards report:

With more than 30 million Americans applying for unemployment insurance since mid-March, it may come as a surprise that confidence remains high among credit cardholders. After all, people without jobs – or people who are afraid they’re going to lose their jobs soon – don’t typically feel very good about their prospects for paying their bills.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, is a bit of a different animal.

Yes, unemployment is a big problem. Among those who weren’t confident, 52% blamed COVID-19, 29% blamed a loss of income, 10% blamed a lost job and 11% blamed a partner or spouse’s lost job. Those types of events predictably have an economic impact, and there can be little doubt that many Americans are being forced to rely on credit cards more today than they did a month ago simply to make ends meet.

So what makes this economic crisis different? Two things…

First, many jobless Americans are receiving an extra $600 per week as per the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in addition to the typical unemployment benefits. That extra money is a big deal for many households struggling with joblessness and may even provide some families with a little bit of cushion to not just make ends meet, but even to pay down a small bit of debt.

Second, people don’t have as many options to spend on as they typically do. They aren’t going to restaurants. They aren’t going to sporting events, concerts and plays. They aren’t doing big home renovations. And they likely aren’t booking airfares and hotel rooms. That means that most people’s credit card balances are a lot lower than normal. That allows folks whose financial lives haven’t been flipped upside down by the pandemic to knock down that debt and maybe even put a little money away. And for those who have been hit hard by the pandemic, it means there’s less pressure to go out and spend money that you might not have.

The entire report is worth a closer look. Suffice to say, the economic outlook from Main Street financial consumers is rosier than some let on - and the latest retail and credit card sentiment data confirms that fact.

The real test is when businesses re-open for good (or what passes for good in these interesting times). Will credit card consumers spend when given a "green light"?

Given robust consumer sentiment and lower personal debt levels, that's a good bet to make right now.