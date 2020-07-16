Coins Going the Way of the Duck-Billed Platypus?



Who knew that nickels, dimes and quarters would be so unwanted in the age of COVID – and so hard to find?

I get it – given the angst over germs and contamination these days – fewer Americans walk around with coins jingling in their pockets or pocketbooks.

But of all the curveballs the pandemic has thrown our way, seeing coins join hard-to-find items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and diapers (yes, that’s a thing these days – just ask any stuck-at-home parent) is an eye-opener.

Today, CreditCards.com released a new report on the burgeoning coin shortage across the U.S. In it, study analysts say that COVID-conscious Americans are increasingly paying for onsite goods and services with cards rather than cash - especially coins. In particular, contactless payments are proving highly popular.

This from the study:

A New Way to Pay: Walmart, CVS, 7-Eleven, Chick-fil-A and Dollar Tree are among the major retailers now asking customers to pay with credit cards, debit cards or exact change. At Kroger, if a customer pays with cash, his or her purchase is rounded up to the next dollar, and the excess is either placed onto a store loyalty card for future use, or it can be donated to a charity that aims to eliminate hunger.

Cash Was King: - But Not Anymore This time last year, cash was – by far – the preferred payment method for purchases under $10, according to a CreditCards.com survey. Some 49% of U.S. adults said they typically made these smaller buys with cash, 35% usually paid with a debit card and 16% with a credit card.

Bucking the Trend: Credit card usage at grocery stores was up 70% between December 2019 and April 2020, according to a Bankrate.com survey.

Wave of the Future: Visa reported a 150% surge in U.S. contactless payments from March 2019 to March 2020. An American Express survey found 58% of Americans who have made a contactless payment are more likely to do so now compared with pre-COVID. And 82% of consumers believe contactless is the cleaner way to pay, Mastercard says.

The study offers an interesting read and draws a conclusion our parents and grandparents never imagined. Coins, apparently, are on the way out.

Penny for your thoughts?