Credit Card Versus Charge Card: There Are Differences

Owning a credit card and a charge card may seem like the same thing to card users, but there are key distinctions and Main Street consumers should know them.

Recently, we talked with Freddie Huyhn, vice president of credit risk analytics with Freedom Financial Network. Mr. Huyhn was the lead data scientist at FICO (Fair Issac) for 18 years, where he oversaw the development, maintenance and analytic support for FICO scores.

In other words, he knows what he's talking about. Here's what he had to say about charge cards versus credit cards.



On credit cards: Generally considered revolving accounts, credit card accounts do not have fixed amortization schedules and are not required to be paid to zero every month. They do require a minimum payment each month.

The minimum includes the monthly interest plus a portion of the principal. Borrowers can charge up to the credit limit, or pay it down as much as they choose each month. While many cards do not come with an annual fee, many do..



On charge cards: These accounts usually do not have a pre-set spending limit. However, you must repay the full balance by the payment date. Charge cards have annual fees, and these fees can be substantial, running from around $100 to $2,500.



When a charge card can be the best choice: For someone who may need to charge large purchases, and knows

– absolutely – they can pay the balance in full, on time, each month.



Debt prevention: As a charge card user, each month you must pay off the balance in full. While it means you must plan ahead to have that available, it’s somewhat of a debt prevention mechanism. You really can’t carry credit card debt.



For someone who can make good use of the associated benefits: Charge cards often offer more and better rewards than a credit card does. They can include travel insurance, lost-baggage protection, warranty protection, hotel room upgrades, points (which can be used for merchandise or cash),

and sometimes even tickets and/or seating at entertainment events.

Associated benefits of a charge card: A charge card works for someone who perhaps travels often or runs a business, and knows they can and will use these benefits, a charge card can be an asset.



It's also helpful for someone who can afford the annual fee, and knows the associated rewards and benefits will outweigh the cost.



Who might not find charge cards to be a good fit: Someone with less-than-excellent credit reports and scores may not find charge cards helpful. Typically, borrowers must have excellent credit to get a charge card.



Also, anyone with a record of carrying a credit card balance, and who is not used to paying the full balance every month, on time, may not want a charge card.



Possible pitfall and downsides of a charge card: Charging beyond your means can be an issue: It's too easy for some people to charge more than they can pay off in full and on time each month.



Late fees are an issue, too. A charge card must be paid in full each month, so no interest is charged. That’s the upside. Instead, though, an unpaid charge card balance incurs a late-payment fee.



The card issuer can suspend the use of the card if the provider believes a card holder is charging beyond their ability to pay.

