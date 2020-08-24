Should You Borrow from Your 401k?

With 30 million Americans out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are considering borrowing money from a familiar source – their 401k plan.

According to American Consumer Credit Counseling’s second-quarter Financial Health Index, 22 percent of respondents had already borrowed against their retirement accounts during the COVID-19 pandemic

While the need to borrow from an existing asset account is understandable, given the accelerated need for cash in many U.S. households, is it a good idea?

American Consumer Credit Counseling, a financial sector non-profit, doesn’t seem to think so.

The ACCA says that financial hardships caused by COVID-19 and economic shutdowns across America “have caused many consumers to consider such action – even as hidden costs and financial penalties threaten to chip away even more from their retirement nest eggs.”

“Withdrawing from your 401(k) may seem like a quick and easy way to get through the financial insecurity consumers are feeling from these unprecedented times,” said Steve Trumble, President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling. “But it is important that consumers consider all of their options before dipping into their retirement savings, which could potentially be harmful to their future.”

401k account holders do have some options during the pandemic.

Under the recently-enacted federal CARES Act, Americans do not have to pay the 10 percent penalty normally associated with withdrawal before the age of 59 ½. The CARES Act also doubled the amount one can withdraw from $50,000 to $100,000.

To qualify for early withdrawal, consumers must fall in one of the following categories:

The consumer, the spouse, or dependent has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Or, the consumer has experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Qualifying financial hardships include the loss of employment, a reduction in pay, a rescinded job offer, furlough, or a delayed job start date.

Other qualifying conditions include being unable to work due to childcare or the closing of a business. The ACCC reminds borrowers that consumers’ employers must sign off before they can withdraw, and it could take several weeks before they receive funds.

“These conditions are only in effect for the calendar year 2020,” Trumble said. “Before withdrawing from a retirement account, it is important for consumers to understand the other consequences or hidden costs associated. Although people don’t have to pay the 10 percent penalty, they are not exempt from taxes. If they don’t set some of the withdrawn money aside to cover taxes, they could end up owing a lot when they file for 2020.”

According to the ACCC, consumers have three years to pay back the money they withdrew in 2020. If they don’t pay that money back, it’s then considered an early withdrawal meaning the consumer will have to pay income tax on the sum. This option may seem cheaper for the time being given the high-interest rates credit card companies offer, but this is just the beginning of the financial uncertainty for some consumers, which could make it nearly impossible to pay back the sum.

“With the drastic rise and fall of the stock market throughout the pandemic, choosing a moment to withdraw from your 401(k) could be difficult. If you decided to withdraw money from your account a few months ago, your account may have suffered a significant drop in funds. It is important that consumers considering withdrawing pay close attention to the stock market,” added Trumble.

If you have to get your hands on some cash, there are other options.

“Withdrawing from a 401(k) should be a last resort for consumers,” the ACCC noted in its study. “It’s important that consumers consider other options such as personal loans, dipping into an emergency fund or a home equity loan.”