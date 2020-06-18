Boom Time for Billionaires

The Kitchen Table Economist
Don't cry for me in quarantina - that's the mantra for U.S. billionaires these days, as their average wealth has increased by 20% during the pandemic.

The data comes from Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) and the Institute for Policy Studies – Program on Inequality (IPS), using financial data culled by Forbes.

According to the data, America’s billionaires saw their wealth increase by 20%, or $584 billion, roughly since the beginning of the pandemic. Comparatively, 45.5 million Americans have lost their jobs in the same time period.  

This from the ATF release:

"Overall, between March 18—the rough start date of the pandemic shutdown, when most federal and state economic restrictions were in place—and June 17, the total net worth of the 640-plus U.S. billionaires jumped from $2.948 trillion to $3.531 trillion. Since March 18, the date Forbes released its annual report on billionaires’ wealth, the U.S. added 29 more billionaires, increasing from 614 to 643."

According to Forbes' figures, the "top five" U.S. billionaires - Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison—saw their wealth grow by a total of $101.7 billion, or 26%. 

“This orgy of wealth shows how fundamentally flawed our economic system is,” said Frank Clemente, ATF’s executive director. “In three months about 600 billionaires increased their wealth by far more than the nation's governors say their states need in fiscal assistance to keep delivering services to 330 million residents. Their wealth increased twice as much as the federal government paid out in one-time checks to more than 150 million Americans Americans. If this pandemic reveals anything, it’s how unequal our society has become and how drastically it must change.”

The ATF reports that 12 billionaires more than doubled their wealth over the last three months. "One of them, Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola Motor that is building semi-trucks powered by batteries and hydrogen, increased his wealth more than five times," the organization reports.

That's peanuts compared to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. According to figures from Comparisun, Bezos is expected to become a trillionaire by 2026, even though the U.S. economy is suffering and that Bezos paid out $38 billion in a recent divorce settlement. 

First-world problems, indeed.

