Salt Lake Easy to Take? The Best States for the Younger Set

Younger, career-minded Americans have had a rough go lately.

Think about it – rising college costs and massive student loan debt, a global pandemic, and a souring economy – among other vexing issues – are a daily reality for the 22-to-34 age demographic.

So let’s give the younger set some positive news for a change. According to a new survey by MoneyRates.com entitled 10 Best Places to Live for Young Adults, some states are better suited to younger Americans than others – especially as places to live and start careers.

In pulling the data together, MoneyRates experts examined these seven different data sets to calculate the best states for young people:

· Flexible Working: Percentage of jobs in the finance and information sectors; these sectors not only allow flexible working arrangements but often have younger workforces

· Internet Access: Availability of broadband connectivity, according to Census data

· Youth Population: The relative size of the young adult population in each state

· Unemployment: The unemployment rate of 16- to 24-year-olds

· Cost of Rent: Affordability of a one-bedroom apartment

· Housing Availability: The availability of residential rentals, according to Census data

· Education Affordability: Four-year public college education cost for in-state students

What do the results say? It’s the interior states, and not the coastal ones, that offer the best living experience for young adults.

“Utah’s appeal can be seen almost across the board, leading the way in two individual categories, as well as being in the top ten in three others,” MoneyRates said. “For instance, Utah was tops for broadband connectivity (tied with Washington state), with 90% of households having broadband.

Overall, the ten best states for millennials include:

1. Utah

2. Iowa

3. Nebraska

4. North Dakota

5. Idaho

6. Kansas

7. Wyoming

8. Arkansas

9. Colorado

10. South Dakota

“The Mountain West region of the country did especially well in this year’s study, while in contrast the coastal states were dragged down by high costs of apartment rents and tuition, which particularly impact young adults,” says Richard Barrington, senior financial analyst for MoneyRates.com. “Our research highlights what a difference where you live can make to how you get started in your life and career. But it’s even more relevant today because historically high employment numbers are forcing young people across the country to search far and wide for new career opportunities.”

Utah topped the list for multiple reasons. This from the study:

Utah led the way in two individual categories and made the top ten in three others.

One telling indicator of the state's appeal: 19.84% of the population is aged from 16 to 24, giving Utah the biggest portion of young adults in the nation.

Utah also led the way (tied with Washington State) in broadband connectivity, with 90% of its population having a broadband connection. Other top-ten rankings for Utah were the percentage of jobs in finance and information, affordability of college tuition and young adult employment.

The only two areas where Utah was below the median involved housing. A one-bedroom apartment costs more in Utah than in most states, and rental availability is below median. Even so, Utah was nowhere near the worst states in those categories.

Check out the entire study if you’re a young millennial looking for a state with a better quality of life at the link I listed above.