Best and Worst U.S. States for Retirees - From a Euro Point of View

If you’re having the retirement discussion in your household – or plan to have that conversation soon – a new study (with a geographical twist) can help plan where to retire.

The data comes from Blacktower Financial Management Group, which just rolled out its “Best and Worst U.S. States for Retirees” for 2020. The study is unique in that Blacktower is a U.K.-based company and the data is geared towards Europeans who are mulling over the U.S. as a retirement destination.

Having read the study, the information on best and worst U.S. states for retirees really applies to anyone in or outside the fruited plains.

It accounts for the exact same quality of life factors any retiree would check off his or her list, as key metrics like the cost of living, crime rate, life expectancy, property prices, cultural options, and population age are added into the data mix.

With all that in mind, which U.S. states make the grade as a quality retirement destination and which do not? Here’s your answer, in a nutshell. Hit the link above for the full report.

Best state: Florida – The Sunshine State is the best US state for retirement in 2020, moving up Blacktower’s list from ninth-place in 2019.

“Florida scored well across the board, and it has the second-highest population of over 60s in the country," the report notes. "With its warm temperatures, dazzling white beaches, and a range of outdoor activities, it’s the perfect place to live out your retirement in style."

Remaining in second place from last year is Minnesota.

“With a low crime rate and a high population of citizens over the age of 60, retirees can enjoy socializing and mixing with a similar age group,” the study states.

A glance at the data reveals that the cost of living remains relatively high in both states, but high life expectancy and low crimes rates carry the day in Florida and Minnesota.

Worst state: Alaska – Blacktower deems Alaska to be the worst U.S. state for retirement for the second year in a row.

“Unfortunately, Alaska has fallen to the bottom of the rankings for retirement again for the second year,” the study reports. “The remote and cold location doesn’t seem to appeal to the older generation as they look to seek an easier way of life.”

Second to the bottom is Hawaii.

“Expensive real estate and cost of living are driving retirees inland when looking for a retirement home,” Blacktower notes.

The study points to high crime rates in both Alaska and Hawaii, along with a relatively high cost of living in both states - not surprising, given the geographical divide from the U.S. mainland in both Alaska and Hawaii.

If you’re considering retirement and want an in-depth look at what each U.S. state provides, the Blacktower study is a great place to start. Give it a look and let me know what you think.