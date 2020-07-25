Go Ahead and Contest That College Financial Aid Award - Even as Most Don't

Why, in a time of economic peril, do so many college students and their families take the financial aid amount offered, without asking for more?

That's a good question, and the folks at CollegeFinance.com are asking it after issuing a surprising new study on financial aid.

In a survey of 1,000 college students by CollegeFinance.com, 77.6% of students "did not appeal their first financial aid award letter despite the widespread financial impacts of COVID-19."

"It's easy to understand that the coronavirus has impacted these families and their ability to pay for school," the organization adds. "As a result, many students are reevaluating their college options."

The survey notes that, overall, 57% of students have applied for financial aid for the 2020 fall semester. On average, they were awarded $8,906.

Yet, the 5.9% who did appeal was awarded additional aid, on average $3,497 more money.

"Consequently, it’s safe to assume that many college students would like additional financial aid," CollegeFinance reports. "But many don’t understand that they can appeal their financial aid packages or even how to do it, especially if their circumstances change."

The college advisory platform offers two good pieces of advice for college families dealing with financial aid issues this year:

--- First, don't be afraid to ask for more aid. At the very least, have the financial aid counselor walk you through the logic of the award. This is the opportunity to point out any circumstances used in the calculation that may have changed (or that could change in the near future).

--- Second, as with much in life, it is always a good idea to be respectful and work together with your college to make the cost of attendance achievable.

That's good advice at a time when everyone is throwing nickels around like manhole covers.

After all, in the age of pandemic, every college dollar counts - and then some.