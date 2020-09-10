Apple Card Update: Gaining Ground Fast in 2020 Digital Payment Market

Even Apple would have to admit that Apple Card, it's stalking horse in the ever-combative digital credit card derby, got out of the gate slowly. That said, it's coming on fast.

According to recent research from Forbes . . .

--- About 3.1 million people have the Apple Credit Card, which represents about 2.2% of all US adults with a credit card

--- Nearly 70% of cardmembers are Millennials, while only 3% are Baby Boomers

--- A third of cardmembers have a household income of under $50,000 (compared to 55% of the overall population), and a third have a household income of over $100,000

--- 56% of cardmembers have a college education

--- Among Apple cardmembers, about 34% also have an Amex card, 29% also have a Bank of America card, 14% also have a Chase card, and 14% also have a Citi card

--- 60% of those with an Apple Credit Card consider it to be their primary credit card

Now, with COVID-19 still haunting the global economy, new data shows that Apple Card is doing more than okay in 2020. This from CreditCards.com.

"Apple Card wasn’t built for the COVID-19 pandemic, but the card’s key features have held up remarkably well one-year post-launch," states Ted Rossman, credit card analyst at CreditCards.com.

Here's how Rossman breaks down Apple Card's performance in the fourth quarter of a highly unique 2020 payments market.

--- Apple Pay: Contactless payments have been on the rise in the age of COVID-19 and Apple Card incentivizes mobile payments by offering 2% cashback when a cardholder uses Apple Pay and just 1% when a cardholder pays with the physical card.

"Apple Pay is the most popular mobile payment method, and according to Visa, contactless usage jumped 150% from March to July 2020. Mobile payment habits may be here to stay, making the broader Apple Pay ecosystem an even larger opportunity than Apple Card itself," Rossman says.

--- Cashback and simplicity: Apple’s decision to not make a big bet on any industry, such as travel, may pay off.

As almost half of U.S. households have lost income due to the virus, daily cashback on all purchases is a very attractive feature, as is the simplicity – a 2019 CreditCards.com survey found 72% of cardholders would rather use the same card or two for everything rather than mixing several different cards to maximize benefits.

--- Customer service: Apple Card’s Customer Assistance Program has excelled during the pandemic, as upon request, cardholders have been able to skip payments without interest, potentially for many months in a row.

"Apple Card’s intention of being a kinder, gentler credit card with no fees, the ease of contacting customer service via text message or phone call, and tools to encourage customers to pay less in interest has shown its value in 2020," Rossman says.

--- Expanded rewards: When Apple Card was first announced, it's only 3% cashback merchant was Apple itself, but the list has been expanded to include Apple, Duane Reade, Exxon, Mobil, Nike, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Uber, Uber Eats, and Walgreens.

"In blending the 3% merchants, 2% Apple Pay rewards, and 1% physical card return, most Apple Card users may end up below 2% on average, which lags cards that extend 2% cashback on all purchases," Rossman notes. "After offering modest welcome bonuses this summer that has now lapsed, higher payouts may be a worthwhile move in the future."

--- Year in review: While Apple Card doesn't offer the best rewards or highest sign-up bonuses, and doesn't have the lowest interest rates, it does accept a wider range of credit scores than most credit cards and is especially well-suited for a young, tech-savvy audience that is just starting out with credit cards, as well as for Apple aficionados.

"The hope for Apple and partner Goldman Sachs is to hook this group early and grow with them, including offerings such as phones, entertainment subscriptions, savings accounts, personal loans, and peer-to-peer payments," Rossman adds.

Rossman has much more on the topic in a new blog. Check it out here.